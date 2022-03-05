MoistCr1TiKal freaks out after wasp attacks him during Elden Ring boss

YouTuber and streamer MoistCr1TiKal was facing off against a boss in Elden Ring when a wasp began attacking him in real life, sending him into a panic.

FromSoftware games are known for their high difficulty gameplay and their latest title Elden Ring is no exception.

The title has proven to be quite hard for its massive audience of players and could potentially be their hardest one yet.

As a seasoned veteran of their games, MoistCr1TiKal was playing through Elden Ring when something happened IRL that nearly derailed an epic boss fight.

MoistCr1TiKal fights off wasp during Elden Ring boss battle

MoistCr1TiKal was streaming Elden Ring on March 4 when he attempted to take down the boss, Commander Niall.

Advertisement

As Niall’s health bar was nearly in execute range, something completely unexpected happened: the YouTuber was attacked by a wasp in real life.

He jumped out of his seat and screamed uncontrollably, “Oh no, not now! There’s a wasp! F**k! Not like this.”

As soon as he took down the boss via a final blow, the streamer dropped his controller and ran out of the room at lightning speed. His chat lit up with laughter as he was scared out of his mind by the thought of getting stung.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While there are tons of guides on how to beat Elden Ring bosses, none of them could have prepared him for a battle both in the game and in real life.

Advertisement

When he returned to his desk he said that wasps “put the fear of God in you.” Luckily, he wasn’t harmed by the insect and managed to continue streaming afterward.