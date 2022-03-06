Elden Ring has all kinds of different Spirit Ashes, but none are more powerful than the Mimic Tear Spirit Ashes, which summon a spirit clone of your character. Here’s where to find them.

Spirit Ashes are summonable spirit companions that help players take on difficult enemies throughout The Lands Between. You’ll collect different ones as you progress through the game, including beasts, warriors, and more.

They’re all helpful in different situations. However, one stands head and shoulders above the rest in terms of power and versatility — Mimic Tear Spirit Ashes, which lets you summon a spirit clone of character.

It’s not the easiest one to find, and it has some hefty requirements that need to be completed beforehand, but it’s worth the time and effort. Let’s take a look at what you’ll need to do and where to find it.

Where to find Mimic Tear Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring

Finding the Mimic Tear Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring is no easy task. First, you’ll need to complete a challenging pre-requisite before you can find them — defeating Starscourge Radahn, the main boss of Redmane Castle in Caelid.

Once you’ve done that, head to the Fort Haight West Site of Grace and make your way through the crater until you stumble upon Nokron, Eternal City. Jump from rooftop to rooftop until you reach the main city.

Eventually, you’ll come across a fog wall. You’ll need to enter it and fight a boss to progress further in your quest to find the Mimic Tear Spirit Ashes. Do so and defeat the boss, which will unlock a Site of Grace.

After that, jump on your mount and dash across the bridge, turning left at the end and following the edge of the cliff. This will lead you to another Site of Grace. Then, jump onto a nearby roof and follow the path.

If you follow these instructions, you’ll come across a chapel with a fog wall inside. Use a Stonesword Key to pass through it and defeat the enemy behind it to find a chest. Open it up and retrieve the Mimic Tear Spirit Ashes.

That’s everything you need to know to find the Mimic Tear Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring.

They’ll be a massive help throughout your journey, especially in the late game, so they’re definitely worth grabbing when you can.

If you’re looking for more ways to overcome the many difficult challenges and fights in Elden Ring, we’ve got plenty of guides to help. You can find them by clicking here or clicking the individual links below.

