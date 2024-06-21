How to show new item & recent item markers in Elden Ring

A jam-packed Elden Ring update accompanying the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion added a nifty feature to help spotlight new and recent items in your inventory. Here’s how it all works and how to enable the setting.

With dozens of unique weapons to track down along with countless sets of armor and plenty more in-between, it can often be a hassle managing your inventory in Elden Ring. Look away for two seconds and you might miss exactly what loot a boss just dropped.

Acknowledging this hardship, Elden Ring devs at FromSoftware have now made things a little easier. As part of the mega-sized June 20, 2024 update to accompany the Shadow of the Erdree DLC, a number of handy gameplay tweaks were implemented.

Chief among the new additions was one easy-to-miss feature in the menus. Moving forward, you can now automatically mark new and recent items in your inventory to ensure they don’t get lost in the mix. Here’s how it all works.

How to enable new item & recent item markers in Elden Ring menus

Turning Elden Ring’s new and recent item markers on is a simple matter of pressing the start button on your controller, or the ESC input key on your keyboard. From here, navigate to the Display menu and scroll down. Simply toggle on the two new settings, one for marking new items, and one for showing the recent items tab. Once those are enabled, you’re all set.

Below is a step-by-step breakdown:

Enter Elden Ring’s menu by hitting Start or ESC Navigate to the Display settings Enable ‘Mark New Items’ Enable ‘Show Recent Items Tab’

FromSoftware Look here for the exact settings you need to change in Elden Ring’s menus.

That’s all there is to it. In a few quick seconds, you can start enjoying both of these new features in Elden Ring.

When it comes to new items, this is displayed as a yellow exclamation mark in the top right corner of anything that’s just entered your inventory for the first time.

As for the Recent Items Tab, however, this opens up a whole new section of your inventory. Here, you’ll find a short list of the items you’ve obtained most recently. This can be a mix of equipment, consumables, and the like. Anything you’ve picked up over the past hour or so will be visible here.

