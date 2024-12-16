How to play Elden Ring Nightreign early: Network test sign-ups, dates, more

Hot off the heels of Elden Ring Nightreign’s surprise reveal at The Game Awards 2024, a network test has been announced. Here’s how you can sign-up for a chance to play the new standalone game early.

Two years on From Elden Ring’s release, and just six months removed from Shadow of the Erdtree, it seemed FromSoft was ready for a quiet stretch as devs toiled away on new projects. While the studio had been hesitant to outline plans for a full-fledged sequel, they’ve often teased that fans would return to The Lands Between in some capacity. Well, now we know what’s next.

Shocking the industry during the 2024 Game Awards, Elden Ring Nightreign was unveiled as a new standalone entry in the franchise. This time around, cooperative play is emphasized as the title adopts a roguelike formula, pitting players against bosses spanning From’s many popular Soulslike titles.

Naturally, hype is already off the charts. If you’re eager to jump in as soon as possible, you’re in luck. An early test has been announced, and here’s how you can join to get your hands on Nightreign ahead of it’s full release in 2025.

When is the Elden Ring Nightreign network test?

The first network test for Elden Ring Nightreign is set to kick off at some stage in February, 2025. No exact date has been announced just yet, but if we had to wager, we’d bet it’ll fall later in the month.

Elden Ring launched on February 25 back in 2022, so aligning the dates on the anniversary would make plenty of sense. There was a three-month gap between Elden Ring’s network test and the game’s full release, so perhaps Nightreign will also follow a similar pattern.

We’ll just have to wait and see though, but rest assured we’ll update you here as soon as dates are announced.

Elden Ring Nightreign network test sign-ups

Sign-ups for the Nightreign network test are set to open on Friday, January 10, 2025. No specific start time has been mentioned yet, but you’ll be able to register directly through the game’s website here.

At the time of writing, there’s no telling how exactly applicants will be selected, whether it will be first come, first served, or completely randomized.

Much like the original closed beta for Elden Ring, however, only a limited number of players will be given access. There’s no guarantee your application will result in a spot.

Network test platforms

Currently, only PS5 and Xbox Series X | S are set to be included in the Elden Ring Nightreign test.

Those on PC will have to wait for further details, if FromSoft is planning any future tests.

What to expect in the network test

We know for certain the Nightreign network test won’t be letting players experience the full game early. Instead, just a “portion” of the game will be available, as the main goal is to test network stability, not the actual content itself.

FromSoftware Nightreign’s network test is set to ensure launch day goes as smoothly as possible.

As a roguelike set over the course of multiple days and nights, it’s likely we can expect a limited range of bosses, loot, and builds in this early version. It’s also probable much of the game’s map will be locked off, limiting players to the first few areas, much like the original Elden Ring test two years prior.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled and update you here with any further details as the Nightreign network test comes into focus early in the new year.