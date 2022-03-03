How to get the Winged Scythe in Elden Ring: Map location

The Winged Scythe is a must for any Elden Ring player wanting to send their foes to the afterlife in style, so here’s the location of exactly where you can find the Reaper’s weapon.

Just like the Uchigatana and Twinblade, Elden Ring players looking for the Winged Scythe can find this weapon early on. Scaling with Faith, Dexterity, and Strength – the Winged Scythe is a great option for those that utilize the above options.

The added Bleed passive also makes taking down the game’s toughest bosses and enemies a lot more manageable. Furthermore, the Winged Blade’s unique weapon skill enables players to leap into the air to unleash a deadly attack.

So, if you wish to add this weapon to your collection, but don’t know where to look, then our Elden Ring Winged Scythe location guide has you covered.

Winged Scythe location in Elden Ring

The Winged Scythe is located in the Tombsward Ruins, which can be accessed by warping to the Church of Pilgrimage and heading directly southwest.

If you don’t have this location unlocked, then follow the steps outlined below:

Travel to the Agheel Lake North Site of Grace.

Follow the southeastern path and cross the bridge.

Keep following the path and rest at the Site of Grace near the Bridge of Sacrifice .

Trek down the road until it divides and take the right turn .

Continue along the path until you reach the Church of Pilgrimage .

From the church, simply head southwest until you reach the Tombsward ruins.

Once you’ve located the ruins, head down into the basement. You can either kill or run past the enemies inside, but just make sure you open the door at the back. This will reveal the chest that contains the Winged Scythe.

So, there you have it – everything you need to do to get your hands on the Winged Scythe in Elden Ring. Make sure you check out our Elden Ring page for all the latest news and guides.

