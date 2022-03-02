How to get the Twinblade in Elden Ring

The Elden Ring Twinblade location is easy to miss if you’re not careful, so make sure you use our guide to pick this double-bladed weapon up early.

Elden Ring has a weapon type for every kind of playstyle, which makes finding new equipment incredibly exciting. One of the most fun is the Twinblade; this double-bladed weapon is very agile, which enables Tarnished to deliver a flurry of deadly slices to their foes.

If you prefer speed over heavy-hitting attacks, then unlocking this weapon early on will certainly help you beat many a boss in The Lands Between. Of course, finding the Twinblade location in Elden Ring can be a little tricky, especially if you don’t even know where to begin looking.

Whether you’re aiming to replicate the awesome Darth Maul lightsaber build or just want to unlock every weapon in the game, then our handy Twinblade guide has you covered.

Twinblade location in Elden Ring

The Twinblade is located in the center of Agheel Lake and can be unlocked as soon as you begin your adventure. While the dragon (Flying Dragon Agheel) that stalks the lakebed may look menacing, you can simply ride past this optional boss or dispatch him if you wish.

Despite its colossal size, this dragon actually incredibly simple to take down. In fact, you can use a number of tips outlined in our Flying Dragon Agheel boss guide to fell this beast for good.

Once you’ve either beaten the dragon or ridden past it, simply follow the tips outlined below:

Travel to the Dragon-Burnt Ruins in the center of Agheel Lake.

Head to the building that has no entryway in.

Call your horse and use it to jump over the wall .

Walk into the basement and open the chest.

So, there you have it – everything you need to do to get your hands on the Twinblade in Elden Ring. Make sure you check out our Elden Ring page for all the latest news and guides.

