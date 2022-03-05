Rogier’s Rapier in Elden Ring is an excellent option for players focusing on dexterity and strong character builds. Here’s how can you get the unique weapon in-game.

Elden Ring gives players a heap of weapons to acquire within its vast, mythical wasteland. There’s something for everyone, no matter what type of build you’re creating for your character. If you’re leaning towards dexterity and strength, starter options like the Uchigatana are great, but Rogier’s Rapier provides players with an easy boost early in the game.

Here’s how to get your hands on it.

How to find Sorcerer Rogier in Elden Ring

Locating Sorcerer Rogier can initially be difficult, especially if you’re progressing at a lower level, but it isn’t impossible. Before you can proceed with the following steps, you’ll need to defeat Margit, the Fell Omen first. Once you’ve shown him who the real boss is, proceed with the following:

Traverse through the next area, reaching the Site of Grace at Rampart Tower Replenish your flasks (in case you’re low) and outside to the roof Carefully take care of the three birds, avoiding their explosive barrels Drop down on the lower roof and down through the Chapel’s opening Sorcerer Rogier will be waiting in the Chapel hall

How to get Rogier’s Rapier in Elden Ring

Once you’ve located Sorcerer Rogier and spoken to him, you’ll have the hefty task of defeating Godrick the Grafted to do next.

After you’ve turned him to dust, Sorcerer Rogier will be waiting for you:

Fast travel to the Roundtable Hold Find Sorcerer Rogier located at the balcony Speak to him He will gift you the Rapier

Rogier’s Rapier is notable for its buff qualities, which rely on dexterity and strength. You’ll need a minimum of 17 and 8 respectively to wield it properly. Equipped with a Thrusting based ability, the Rapier outs 136 + 55 damage on opponents.

What’s even better about Rogier’s Rapier is the fact it comes with the Glintblade Phalanx, which summons four spectral swords that be sent towards enemies, dealing decent damage and staggering them if you’re lucky.

Now you’re all set to acquire Rogier’s Rapier. If you’re looking to conquer more of Elden Ring’s challenges, here are some guides to help:

