If you thought the Tree Sentinel in Elden Ring was tough, wait until you meet his spiky older brother. Here’s how to beat Draconic Tree Sentinel in Elden Ring.

The first Tree Sentinel in Elden Ring is considered the game’s first real challenge. Many players will have experienced their first in-game death at the hands of the Tree Sentinel, potentially returning later with a horse to even the odds. However, his Draconic variant is even more difficult and will test even the most powerful player.

The Draconic Tree Sentinel guards the gateway to the game’s capital city, where the Erd Tree is located, and you’ll need to get past him to continue your quest. While Draconic Tree Sentinel is a tough fight, there are ways to make your life easier. Here’s how to defeat him.

Advertisement

Contents

How to find Draconic Tree Sentinel

The Draconic Tree Sentinel is rather easy to find, simply make your way through the Altus Plateau and follow the capital city walls until you reach its northern entrance. You’ll pass some hostile Smouldering Giants who’ll shoot arrows at you, but just use the trees to dodge their attacks.

You’ll eventually reach a fog gate guarded by the Draconic Tree Sentinel himself. He won’t attack until you approach him and trigger the boss fight to start, so cast your buffs and such before this. You can also use your Spirit Summons in this fight, so take full advantage of this, even if it’s just as a distraction.

Advertisement

How to beat Draconic Tree Sentinel

This Tree Sentinel fights a lot like his Limgrave counterpart, but he hits so much harder. You can get him to half health by simply repeating the tactics you used against the original Tree Sentinel, but this is when the battle really gets tough.

At half-health, the Draconic Tree Sentinel will start summoning red lightning which can hit you from afar and up-close. If you try and ride away, he’ll try to zap you off your horse. However, if you stay too close, he’ll fry you with a powerful attack that surrounds him with an aura of red lightning.

Advertisement

Read More: How to beat the Tree Sentinel

Therefore, keep your distance, and swoop in for an attack once it’s safe to do so. His lightning attacks will likely finish off your Spirit Summons if they’re not significantly leveled, so be prepared to fight with solo guerrilla tactics.

We found the Rotton Stray Spirit Ash especially useful, as this summonable mutt poisoned him and helped us chip away at his health. It was killed quickly by his lightning attacks, but after poisoning him, its work was done.

Ranged and melee strategy

Whether you’re using a ranged or melee strategy, stay mobile on Torrent for the best chances of winning this fight. You’re toast if you stay on foot once the second phase of this fight begins. Keep your distance but don’t go too far, or he’ll change his attack pattern.

Advertisement

Move in for an attack when he gears up or recovers, then get out of there once he starts swinging his big lightning-infused axe. Caster builds can ride around and fire magic attacks at him, just be sure not to get hit it’ll only take him a few hits to bring you down.

Read More: How to Beat Radahn in Elden Ring

Melee builds can likely tank more damage, but there’s the added risk of getting close to him. Don’t get greedy with your attacks. Retreat when you need to and repeat this strategy.

Once the Draconic Tree Sentinel falls, you can then enter the Royal Capital, Lyndell, and continue towards the Erd Tree and your next challenge.

Advertisement

So, that’s how you take down the Draconic Tree Sentinel in Elden Ring. Make sure you check out our Elden Ring page for all the latest news and guides.

How to change your appearance in Elden Ring | How to respec your character | Academy Glintstone Key | Smithing Stones | Elden Ring Stonedigger Troll | Elden Ring Margit the Fell Omen | Elden Ring Tree Sentinel | Elden Ring Grave Warden | Elden Ring Pumpkin Head | Elden Ring Soldier of Godrick | Elden Ring Godrick the Grafted | Elden Ring Red Wolf of Redagon | Elden Ring Rennala | Best Elden Ring settings | Elden Ring Flying Dragon Agheel | Elden Ring horse guide | How to beat Radahn |