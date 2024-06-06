How big is Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC? File size, preload, more

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is nearly here so it’s time to clear some space. This guide will go over Shadow of the Erdtree’s file size and preload dates.

Gamers everywhere are gearing up for the long-awaited release of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. FromSoftware seems up to the task of topping the base game with the addition of new weapon types, progression systems, and characters.

Of course, to access all this new content, you’ll first have to defeat Starscourge Radahn and Mohg, Lord of Blood. While in-game prep is important, there are some external factors to consider as well.

We’ve put together a guide on Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree’s file size and preload dates. Make some space and set an alarm so you can dive right in when the DLC launches.

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC aims to capture the sense of exploration from the base game.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC PlayStation file size

The file size for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree on PlayStation comes in at 16.502 GB. This information comes courtesy of PlaystationSize on X who has a good track record of scraping PSN for this sort of data.

The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC may seem small at first until you factor in the size of FromSoftware’s other titles. Dark Souls 3 with all of its DLC included comes in at roughly 30 GB. This DLC is actually larger than the entirety of Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice which FromSoftware somehow crammed into just 12.5 GB at launch.

If this can be taken as an indicator of the scale of the DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree is sure to be a massive adventure and a fitting addition to the base game. With the DLC installed, the PlayStation file size of Elden Ring will reach 54.230 GB in total.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree will be available for preloading on June 19, 2024. At least on PlayStation consoles according to the PlaystationSize X account.

Whether the ability to preload Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC on PC or Xbox consoles has not yet been revealed. We’ll be sure to update this guide if that information becomes available.

Do we know the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC file size on Xbox & PC?

As of yet, there is no official word on the file size for Shadow of the Erdtree on PC or Xbox consoles. It hasn’t been leaked by any reliable source either.

It’s a safe assumption that it will be similar in size to what has been revealed for PlayStation consoles. As with preload information, we’ll be sure to update this guide with the pertinent details.

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco If you want to follow in Miquella’s footsteps as soon as possible, preloading is a good idea.

With this info, you should be able to properly prepare for the launch of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

If you’re looking to get the most out of the DLC and try everything it has to offer, you might want to look at a build that lets you use every weapon.