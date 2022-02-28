Handicapped Twitch streamer beats Elden Ring boss with just his chin

Twitch streamer ‘HanDcapableSean’ is well-known for beating some of the most difficult video games in existence with just his chin, and as other streamers are rage quitting Elden Ring, he is succeeding.

Elden Ring is the latest title by Dark Souls developer FromSoftware, and just like their prior games, the difficulty has been a massive struggle for many.

Despite the game’s overwhelmingly positive reception, popular streamers such as Hasan and Summit1g have become so frustrated by the game that they’ve rage quit. But not everyone is calling it quits so early.

For HanDcapableSean, Elden Ring was just the latest challenge for him to overcome and he did so in style, posting the results of his fight with Margit the Fell Omen for the world to see.

Streamer beats Elder Ring’s Margit with his chin

As Dexerto outlined in our guide, Margit is one of the first bosses in the game and can be quite a task even for the most experienced of hardcore gamers.

By keeping their distance, dodging attacks and slowly chipping away at his health, players can overcome the foe, but it can take some getting used to.

Things were looking a bit grim for our streamer hero in his fight with the boss, taking some damage early on, leaving him with under half of his base HP. However, some smart use of potions while remaining calm and collected helped him stabilize and survive the encounter.

I defeated Margit in Elden Ring using My Chin! This boss was tough but the Chin Wins.https://t.co/tUXBSQng8W pic.twitter.com/xtXmXTwHSu — HanDcapableSean (@HanDcapableSean) February 28, 2022

Considering the fact he was able to pull this off with his chin is highly impressive. As the streamer explained in the past, he has software that allows keyboard keys to get assigned to a controller while the left joystick is used for movement and dodging.

Hopefully, he can continue on through the game end up completing it, just as he’s done with Dark Souls and Sekiro in the past.