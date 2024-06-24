How to get Greatsword of Solitude & Solitude armor in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Greatsword of Solitude and the Solitude armor can help you live out your knighthood fantasies in Elden Ring’s DLC. Here’s where to find the items, how they perform, and everything else you need to know about the Shadow of the Erdtree equipment.

While Shadow of the Erdtree allows for all new playstyles, including one focused on martial arts, sometimes you just want to go back to the basics with a standard knight in shining armor build. That’s where the Greatsword of Solitude and its accompanying piece of armor come into play.

Added to The Lands Between as part of the Elden Ring DLC, these items are on the heftier side, packing a punch with the sharpened blade, while blocking tons of damage with the thickened suit of armor. You’re sure to intimidate some foes just based on their look alone.

If you’re eager to equip this set, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know to track it all down in no time.

Contents:

How to get the Solitude Greatsword & Solitude armor in Elden Ring DLC

Getting the Solitude Greatsword and Solitude armor is just a matter of defeating the Blackgaol Knight boss. This boss was introduced as part of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion in Elden Ring.

Where to find the Blackgaol Knight boss in Shadow of the Erdtree

The Blackgaol Knight boss resides in the Western Nameless Mausoleum. This location can be found to the west of Gravesite Plains on the map in a small alcove.

FromSoftware Head West on the DLC map to find the Blackgaol Knight boss.

Upon entering the Mausoleum, you’ll see a set of stairs straight ahead. Head downstairs, traverse the mist, and the Blackgaol Knight will be waiting for you. Take care of business and the loot will be yours to claim.

How to beat the Blackgaol Knight boss in Elden Ring DLC

The moment you enter the boss arena, the Blackgaol Knight will attempt to ready his crossbow for a ranged attack. If you’re quick on your feet, however, you can rush in and close the distance before a single bolt is fired.

While you’re unable to use summons as a distraction in this encounter, if you have heavy weapons available, we highly recommend using them. Charged attacks with heavy weapons can knock the Blackgaol Knight off his feet. Before he’s able to stand back up, you can attack again with another strike. Endlessly repeating the cycle without so much as taking a point of damage in return, if done right.

If your build doesn’t allow for heavy weapons, keep on your toes and be sure to circle around the boss as much as possible. Standing in one place for too long is done at your own risk.

FromSoftware The Blackgaol Knight is far from the most intimidating boss in Shadow of the Erdtree, but he still can’t be taken lightly.

Greatsword of Solitude stats

Attack Power Physical 120 Critical 100 Guarded Damage Negation Physical 89 Magic 40 Fire 40 Lightning 40 Holy 40 Guard Boost 53 Attribute Scaling Strength B Dex E Attributes Required Strength 27 Dex 13 Weight 15.5

The Greatsword of Solitude is a heavy weapon, and thus, it doesn’t sit lightly in your inventory. With a weight of 15.5, you may need to clear some room to carry it with you after the boss fight.

This weapon also comes with the Solitary Moon Slash Ash of War, costing 12 FP to execute each time.

Solitude armor stats

STAT HELM OF SOLITUDE ARMOR OF SOLITUDE GAUNTLETS OF SOLITUDE GREAVES OF SOLITUDE Damage Negation Physical 6.8 18.7 4.7 10.8 Vs Strike 6.4 17.7 4.5 10.2 Vs Slash 6.7 18.3 4.6 10.6 Vs Pierce 6.3 17.5 4.4 10.1 Magic 4.7 13.3 3.3 7.6 Fire 5.2 14.5 3.6 8.3 Lightning 4.8 13.5 3.3 7.7 Holy 4.9 13.8 3.4 7.9 Resistance Immunity 26 60 20 37 Robustness 27 63 21 39 Focus 42 99 33 61 Vitality 22 50 17 31 Poise 11 45 10 27 Weight 10.3 24.0 8.0 14.8

The Solitude armor is also very heavy, so be sure to allocate space in your inventory before the fight. If you’re looking to make sure of it, you’ll also need to ensure your Endurance stat is high enough.