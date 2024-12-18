Every returning FromSoftware boss in Elden Ring Nightreign

It’s no secret that Elden Ring Nightreign is going to feature returning bosses from FromSoftware’s library but which ones are coming back?

FromSoftware clearly recognizes the value of Elden Ring as its most popular IP because it’s the first title in its catalog to get its very own spinoff. Elden Ring Nightreign was revealed at the 2024 Game Awards and it’s quite unlike anything anything FromSoftware has ever produced.

The co-op-centric game combines elements of roguelikes and battle royales while twisting existing FromSoftware mechanics to fit its meld of genres. Mechanics aren’t the only thing the game borrows from its predecessors, however.

Eagle-eyed fans have already noticed bosses from the developer’s previous games showing up in the trailer for the game and Director Junya Ishizaki has confirmed there will be more. Below is a list of every FromSoftware boss returning in Elden Ring Nightreign arranged by the title from which they originated.

Returning Dark Souls 1 bosses

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco The Centipede Demon hasn’t been seen since Dark Souls 1.

Centipede Demon

The Centipede Demon is a boss from the first Dark Souls game that guards the path to Lost Izaleth. This boss can be particularly frustrating as it tends to stand in pools of lava making it difficult to hit without resistances or ranged attacks.

The Centipede Demon can be seen in Elden Ring Nightreign’s trailer but it will be interesting to see how it’s integrated into the game. If it is not in an arena with lava, it may prove easier than its Dark Souls counterpart.

Players still shouldn’t underestimate the boss as its sweeping attacks, made with arms that are their own independent centipedes, can cause some real damage. The faster pace of Elden Ring’s combat may help players avoid these.

Returning Dark Souls 2 bosses

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco The Duke’s Dear Freja was a memorable boss from Dark Souls 2.

The Duke’s Dear Freja

This giant two-headed spider first appeared in Dark Souls 2 as one of the early game’s major bosses. The Duke’s Dear Freja can be found at Brightstone Cove in Tseldora and it guards the region’s Primal Bonfire.

Freja is a tough fight because the majority of its body is invulnerable and you can only deal damage by attacking either of its two heads. This is handy information to know for Elden Ring Nightreign players who may not have revisited From Software’s back catalog.

Of course, with the ability to take on The Duke’s Dear Freja with three players at once, it might be easier to keep the damage up, especially if you can attack both heads at once.

Returning Dark Souls 3 bosses

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco The Nameless King is one of the roughest bosses from Dark Souls 3.

The Nameless King

The Nameless King is the penultimate challenge of Dark Souls 3’s base game. This boss is an expert test of timing and patience and many players likely won’t stumble across it without a guide.

Hidden away in Archdragon Peak, even getting to this boss requires taking down an optional boss and using a gesture at a nondescript location. Taking him down affords you some solid bragging rights as before Slave Night Gale came along in the Ringed City DLC, the disgraced son of Gwynn was considered one of the toughest fights in the series.

Now The Nameless King returns in Elden Ring Nightreign along with his mount; the King of the Storm. You’ll need to take down both to win the day but it’s unclear how this challenge will scale with a team of three players.

Will there be returning Elden Ring bosses?

While we see lots of enemies and mini-bosses in the trailer, no returning bosses have been revealed as of yet.

However, the bulk of Elden Ring Nightreign’s bosses are likely to be returning encounters from the base game and the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. So, it’ll be fun to see how the spin-off remixes these encounters.

The trailer also revealed some new bosses, such as a three-headed wolf who can split into three wolves, and a creepy goat man. The Night Lord villain is also likely to be a new boss, or depending on the character’s identity, a new spin on an old foe.

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Elden Ring Nightreign will also feature new bosses; never before seen in a FromSoftware game.

The return of these Dark Souls bosses to Elden Ring Nightreign has confirmed a long-held fan theory about the franchise. Director Junya Ishizaki has also revealed that minor enemies from previous games will appear in the game as well.

Interestingly, only bosses from the Dark Souls series have been spotted so far and titles like Bloodborne and Sekiro have not been mentioned. Given the difference in mechanics for those titles, we may not see enemies from either game in Elden Ring Nightreign.

The list above is admittedly short but with more trailers and a Network Test for the game inbound, we’ll be sure to add to it as more recurring bosses are revealed.