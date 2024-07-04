Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree 1.12.3 patch notes: Boss changes, PS5 performance, glitches

A new Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree patch has been released, with the Ver. 1.12.3 update promising to resolve annoying issues that have been bothering players since launch.

The previous Shadow of the Erdtree patch was released over a week ago, focusing on balancing the Shadow Realm Blessings, which is a vital mechanic if you want to avoid getting destroyed by bosses, as it can boost your offensive capabilities and the amount of damage you can tank.

The new patch is focusing on fixing glitches and performance issues, the latter of which has been hugely contentious among PC players, with people review bombing Shadow of the Erdtree on Steam as a result.

What’s changed in the Elden Ring Ver. 1.12.3 patch

The Golden Hippopotamus boss fight has been changed, with the annoying unblockable bite having a smaller hitbox. The rematch with this beast, as well as with Commander Gaius, has also been altered so that they start in the same position as their original fight.

For PvP fans, the Swift Slash skill has been weakened, as has the Carian Sorcery Sword in regular gameplay. Most importantly, the new patch resolves many glitches and performance issues that have haunted the game since launch.

FromSoftware The Golden Hippo has been given a nerf in the new patch

The latest Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree update 1.12.3 is available to download on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

PvP-exclusive balance adjustments

Decreased the damage and damage animation of the shearing vacuum effect of the “Swift Slash” Skill.

General balance adjustments

Increased the Intelligence scaling of the Carian Sorcery Sword and slightly decreased the base damage.

Extended the throwing attack range for the following weapons:

Smithscript Dagger / Smithscript Cirque

Changed the placement of the bosses in the re-fight against the Golden Hippopotamus and Commander Gaius bosses to be in the same position as in the first fight.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused the Rolling Sparks Skill to deal more damage than expected.

Fixed a bug that caused the Rolling Sparks and Wall of Sparks Skills to deal no damage while some special effects were applied to the player.

Fixed a bug where some special effects of a right-handed weapon would also be applied to the following Weapon Skills when cast with the left hand: Feeble Lord’s Frenzied Flame Discus Hurl

Fixed a bug where successfully guarding while attacking using the Thrusting Shield weapon type would consume less stamina than intended.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from canceling the attack recovery of two-handed strong attacks by rolling for certain weapons of the Backhand Blades weapon type.

Fixed a bug that caused the Lightning Perfume Bottle and Frenzyflame Perfume Bottle weapons to deal double damage under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where the Arcane scaling of the Bloodfiend’s Arm weapon was higher than intended when setting an affinity. The status buildup of the heavy attack was also reduced.

Fixed a bug where the Faith scaling of the Gazing Finger weapon was not being applied correctly.

Fixed a bug where the damage animation of some attacks of the Fire Knight’s Greatsword against players was different than expected.

Fixed a bug where the attack affinity of some attacks of the Fire Knight’s Greatsword were different than expected.

Fixed a bug that caused some affinities for the following weapons to be higher than intended: Smithscript Dagger Smithscript Cirque Smithscript Axe Smithscript Greathammer Smithscript Spear Golem Fist Smithscript Shield

Fixed a bug that caused enemies to heal when the Maximum HP reduction gradual HP reduction effect applied by Black Knife Tiche wore off.

Fixed a bug that caused summoned NPCs to behave differently than expected under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where the unblockable bite attack of the Golden Hippopotamus boss would connect with players more easily than intended.

Fixed a bug that caused text to display differently than expected.

Several other performance improvements and bug fixes.

Possible unstable performance fixes

For the PS5 version of the game, unstable framerate may be improved by using the “Rebuild Database” option from the device’s safe mode.

In some PC versions, Ray Tracing may be unintentionally enabled and cause unstable performance. Please check the Ray Tracing setting in the “System” > “Graphics Settings” > “Raytracing Quality” from the title screen or in-game menu.

In the PC Version, the message “Inappropriate activity detected” may appear without cheating.

To fix this issue, please verify the integrity of the game’s files before restarting the game.

In the PC version, unstable framerate may be caused by third-party applications that control mouse behavior. Deactivating these third-party applications may improve performance.

App Ver. 1.12.3

Regulation Ver. 1.12.4

In the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S versions — Regulation files can be downloaded by logging in to the server.

If the Regulation Ver. listed in the lower right corner of the title screen is not 1.12.4, please select ‘LOGIN’ and apply the latest regulation before enjoying the game.

Online play requires the player to apply this update.

