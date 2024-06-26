Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree 1.12.2 patch notes: Shadow Realm Blessing buff and graphic updates

The Ver. 1.12.2. patch for Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree has been released and it addresses some of the biggest issues players have had with the DLC since launch.

It’s only been a week since the last Elden Ring patch was released. While the last one had numerous adjustments to different facets of the game, the new patch addresses visuals and difficulty.

Anyone who has been struggling with Shadow of the Erdtree’s brutal difficulty will want to download this patch ASAP, as it makes the game easier for those who seek out the Shadow Realm Blessings. PC players will also want it, thanks to some much-needed graphical and performance tweaks.

What’s changed in the Elden Ring Ver. 1.12.3 patch

The biggest change is that Shadow Realm Blessings are now more effective at lower levels of use. While this tapers off later in the game, players will receive a bigger boost when they’re maxed out. This means that players will be more resilient, and their summons will be stronger.

The other change is limited to the PC version and it involves people who used Ray-Tracing in the base game before playing the DLC, which was causing framerate issues. This problem has now been fixed.

FromSoftware Ancient Dragon Senessax is helped by the awful camera

The latest Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree update 1.12.2 is available to download on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

Attack and damage negation curve scaling of the Shadow Realm Blessings have been revised.

The attack and damage negation has been increased for the first half of the maximum amount of Blessing enhancements , and the second half will now be more gradual.

, and the second half will now be more gradual. The attack and damage negation granted by the final level of Blessing enhancements has been slightly increased.

The calibration update can be applied by logging into the multiplayer server.

If the Calibration Ver. listed at the bottom right of the title menu is not “1.12.2”, then select LOGIN and apply the latest regulations before enjoying the game.

About graphics settings (PC version only)

We have confirmed a bug where the raytracing settings are automatically enabled if you have previously loaded saved data from previous game versions.

If your framerate is unstable, please check in the ‘SYSTEM’ > ‘Graphics Settings’ > ‘Raytracing Quality’ settings from the title menu or in-game menu to check if it has been unintentionally set to ‘ON’. Once set to ‘OFF’, Ray Tracing will no longer be automatically enabled.

The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as follows:

App Ver. 1.12.2

Regulation Ver. 1.12.2

Online play requires the player to apply this update.

That’s everything added to Elden Ring with the 1.12.2 update. Check out our review of Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, its seamless Co-Op mod, and everything about the expansion.