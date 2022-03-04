Elden Ring players use old school Souls trick to save runes in boss fights

Elden Ring players are using an old school Dark Souls trick to save their Runes in difficult boss fights, so here’s how you can avoid any frustrating losses.

Elden Ring is home to plenty of bloodthirsty bosses and while not all of them will prove difficult, there are some that can quickly make short work of under-leveled Tarnished. This is especially true if you happen to stumble across a mid to late-game foe.

While it’s not impossible to beat the game’s bosses with upgraded characters and gear, it’s often best to return when you’re more prepared. However, this invariably means tucking tail and simply forfeiting your victory against the boss.

Obviously, for those that have accumulated a large number of Runes, this can be extremely frustrating, especially if you planned on using them to level up your character. Fortunately, players have discovered that an old school Dark Souls trick enables players to avoid this frustration completely.

How to save Elden Ring Runes during any boss fight

Whether you’ve saved a huge bounty of Runes or simply wish to test a boss without having to risk losing it all, then this old trick will enable you to do just that.

In order to save all your Runes and teleport outside the boss arena, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Enter the boss arena.

Bring up the menu screen.

Scroll down and select the “System” option.

Select the Quit Game symbol and save your progress.

Once you’ve done the above, load your game from the main menu and you’ll be taken to the last Site of Grace you rested at. Aside from saving all your Runes, this method will also enable you to keep your Rune Arcs active.

So, there you have it, a quick and easy method to save losing all your Runes to any boss in Elden Ring. Make sure you check out our Elden Ring page for all the latest news and guides.

