Elden Ring players say new Shadow of the Erdtree consumable is vital

While Elden Ring players are exploring everything Shadow of the Erdtree has to offer, they are quickly learning that a couple of new consumables are key to survival.

With Shadow of the Erdtree finally available, the highly-anticipated expansion has proven incredibly difficult, even when considering how far into the base game people needed to be to access it.

To counter the challenge of the new areas and enemies, the Elden Ring community is calling for everyone to find Scadutree Fragments as soon as possible.

These newly introduced consumables can be spent at Sites of Grace to increase your stats while in the Realm of Shadow. This includes dealing more damage while taking less damage from enemy attacks.

While Runes can still be used to level up individual stats, Shadow of the Erdtree encourages players to use Scadetree Fragments to bolster their characters.

Players reinforced this idea on Elden Ring’s subreddit, with one saying, “Find these items, as many as possible before fighting any boss.”

The comments show this is a necessity as well, with one user responding, “I’m… powering through it without using them. By god, this has been the worst mistake ever.”

At first glance, the Scadutree Fragments seem like they could be an optional consumable, but as one player mentions, people should use them before engaging with DLC bosses.

However, some Shadow of the Erdtree players say that, even when using these Fragments, the expansion’s difficulty remains incredibly high since bosses still “hit like a truck.”

Developers told the community Elden Ring’s expansion would be tough, but anyone having trouble getting started should collect Scadutree Fragments to make the experience a tad easier.