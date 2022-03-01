Elden Ring players find way to get Star Wars Darth Maul lightsaber

Elden Ring is home to loads of deadly weapons, but players have discovered a combination that transforms the Twinblade into a Star Wars-themed Darth Maul lightsaber.

The force is strong with this Elden Ring build as a player has uploaded a clip of them using what appears to be Darth Maul’s iconic lightsaber. To make matters even better, this deadly weapon can be obtained without installing any mods. It’s certainly a cool look and one that will undoubtedly strike fear into your enemies.

Not only does this weapon have some incredibly flashy animations, but it also deals a lot of damage when upgraded. So, if you’re a fan of Star Wars and wish to wield a weapon similar to Darth Maul’s iconic lightsaber, then be sure to check out our handy guide below.

Contents

How to get Elden Ring Darth Maul lightsaber

The Elden Ring Darth Maul Lightsaber combo utilizes the Twinblade weapon and Bloodflame Blade Incantation. Like other weapon enchantments in Elden Ring, the Bloodflame Blade spell enables players to apply a special effect to their weapon.

This particular buff infuses the weapon with the Bloodflame spell, which applies a bloodloss debuff to any enemies hit. While this damage-boosting effect is incredibly useful, the most important part here is that it makes your weapon glow bright red.

When the Bloodflame Blade is applied to the Twinblade, the sword looks incredibly similar to Darth Maul’s double-bladed lightsaber.

Twinblade location in Elden Ring

If you don’t already have the Twinblade in Elden Ring, then simply follow the steps outlined below to add it to your arsenal:

Travel to the Dragon-Burnt Ruins in the center of Agheel Lake.

Head to the building that has no entryway in.

Call your horse and use it to jump over the walls.

Head into the basement and open the chest.

Bloodflame Blade location in Elden Ring

Once you have unlocked the Twinblade, you’ll want to locate the Bloodflame Blade to make your weapon look like Darth Maul’s lightsaber. Here’s exactly where you can find this Incantation:

Head over to the Liurnia of the Lakes (northwest section of the map).

Head directly north of the Rose Church .

Kill the Teardrop Scarab.

Once you have both items, you’ll be able to run around The Lands Between with your very own Darth Maul lightsaber.

