Elden Ring player deals record-breaking damage to the DLC final boss

An Elden Ring player inflicted record-breaking damage in one shot to Consort Radahn in NG+7, Elden Ring’s toughest difficulty.

While many players deemed Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree’s final boss as “unfun”, this player decided to show off how easy defeating Promised Consort Radahn could be.

In a Reddit post on the Elden Ring subreddit, a player shared a video of them dealing a devasting 143,411 damage to the final boss. That was impressive in itself, but they also did it on the game’s toughest difficulty.

The player faced off with the boss and managed to deal this damage using the incantation Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Strike.

The video demonstrated the first chunk of damage immediately sending Radahn into the second phase of the battle, but after they skipped the cutscene, the rest of the damage wiped him out completely.

Players in the replies were more impressed by the number of buffs that the player applied to deal this damage, with one player saying “Tfw the buffs form a longer line than your healthbar.”

Another player noticed how some of the buffs disappeared almost right after they defeated Radahn. A reply then explained how “he had a razor thin margin to trigger the other three buffs and get the attack off.”

Although the original poster never detailed every single buff, some detective players spotted buffs such as Maddening, Bleed, and Poison boosts, alongside the Bloodsucking and Lightning-Shrouding Cracked Tears.

This wasn’t the only time a player had beat the DLC final boss in a unique way, as someone defeated him without dodging or blocking. Another player had even taken down the boss Messmer with a saxophone.

This was a highly impressive achievement that has yet to be overtaken, but Elden Ring players are known for their tenacity and it wouldn’t be surprising to see another talented player beat this damage record.