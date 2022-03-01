Elden Ring player beats boss using bizarre Ring Fit mod

Elden Ring is a tough game filled with all kinds of nightmarish terrors, but one talented streamer has been beating bosses with the Ring Fit Adventure controller.

The Soulsborne series has always been home to some insanely skilled players and incredible challenges. From playthroughs that involve Guitar Hero controllers to adrenaline-fueled no-hit runs, FromSoftware’s beloved titles have been beaten via a variety of methods.

While Elden Ring has only just launched, that hasn’t stopped one streamer from styling on one of the game’s bosses with his Ring Fit Adventure controller. Not only was Super Louis 64 able to defeat this bloodthirsty foe, but his setup allowed him to stay fit in the process.

Advertisement

Elden Ring streamer beats boss with Ring Fit Adventure controller

Elden Ring isn’t an easy game to play at the best of times. In fact, one false move or mistimed attack can result in a quick death. This is especially true when facing the game’s more agile foes.

However, just like previous Souls games, a number of streamers have been creating exciting challenges that aim to make their playthrough even harder. One of these players is none other than Super Louis 64 – a talented modder and content creator.

While Louis is no stranger to creating unique ways to play through his favorite games, the streamer recently demonstrated his latest invention. Using the Nintendo Switch Ring Fit Adventure controller, Louis took on the Bloodhound Knight Darriwil.

Advertisement

This optional boss is known for its sporadic movement and attack patterns, which makes dodging his slashes a little tricky. Fortunately, Louis wasn’t deterred and he gallantly jogged into battle with his trusty Ring Fit controller.

While jogging continuously on the spot, the streamer used the fitness game controller to run rings around the boss. He methodically unleashed a number of well-timed slashes and dodge rolls, before finally landing the killing blow.

“My favorite part and the worst part is that when you hold heal, it doesn’t work,” explained Louis. “But, just like in Ring Fit Adventure, if you squat you do something. Well in this one, when you squat, you heal.”

Advertisement

Not only did Louis make the entire fight look easy, he even managed to beat Bloodhound Knight Darriwil on his first try. This entertaining challenge may be a tough one, but it’s certainly a great way to burn some calories and stay fit in the process.

Make sure you check out our Elden Ring page for all the latest news and guides.

How to change your appearance in Elden Ring | How to respec your character | Academy Glintstone Key | Smithing Stones | Elden Ring Stonedigger Troll | Elden Ring Margit the Fell Omen | Elden Ring Tree Sentinel | Elden Ring Grave Warden | Elden Ring Pumpkin Head | Elden Ring Soldier of Godrick | Elden Ring Godrick the Grafted | Elden Ring Red Wolf of Redagon | Elden Ring Rennala | Best Elden Ring settings | Elden Ring Flying Dragon Agheel | Elden Ring horse guide | Elden Ring Starscourge Radahn