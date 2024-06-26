Elden Ring patch updates Shadow Realm Blessings to make game easier

FromSoftware has released a new patch for Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC that makes the game easier, but only if you engage with one of its gameplay systems.

Throughout the Shadow Realm in Elden Ring’s DLC, the player can find items called Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes. Scadutree Fragments increase your stats, while Revered Spirit Ashes power up your Spirit Ashes.

The problem is that some players are ignoring this mechanic, either because they are unaware of how it works or because they don’t find enough to make a difference. This means the Elden Ring DLC boss fights are a lot harder for them, as the game expects you to be using the Shadow Realm Blessings.

Article continues after ad

A post on the official Elden Ring Twitter/X page has announced the release of patch Version 1.12.2. Not only does this update address some of the graphical issues on PC, but it tweaks the power of the Shadow Realm Blessings.

Article continues after ad

According to the patch notes on the Elden Ring website, “Attack and damage negation curve scaling of the Shadow Realm Blessings have been revised.

“The attack and damage negation has been increased for the first half of the maximum amount of Blessing enhancements, and the second half will now be more gradual. The attack and damage negation granted by the final level of Blessing enhancements has been slightly increased.”

Article continues after ad

This means that players will benefit more from Shadow Realm Blessings during the game’s early stages, while it will be slowed later on, with a bigger increase when you max them out. Chances are, you’ll need to max them out if you’re going to take on the DLC’s nightmare of an end boss.

Hopefully, this patch will make Shadow of the Erdtree less frustrating. Fans are complaining about the DLC’s punishing and unfair difficulty, so those players no longer have an excuse not to take the gift of the Shadow Realm.