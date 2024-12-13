Elden Ring Nightreign unveiled as standalone co-op game

In one of the 2024 Game Awards’ most shocking announcements, FromSoftware revealed Elden Ring Nightreign, a standalone co-op Elden Ring experience.

Elden Ring turned the gaming industry on its head when it was released in 2022—the massive open-world RPG praised by players and critics alike. In a surprise announcement at the 2024 Game Awards, developer FromSoftware shocked fans by announcing a brand new, standalone Elden Ring co-op game.

The teaser trailer was filled with action, combat, and more. Geoff Keighley confirmed after the footage was shown that the game is a “new co-op action-adventure game,” one that promises to build upon the success of the original title.

With plenty of new enemies to take down with your friends, Nightreign promises to have all the making of another hit from FromSoftware. Given that Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC only dropped in June 2024, the reveal that the team have a new standalone experience in the works was a completely unexpected reveal.

Elden Ring Nightreign will be released sometime in 2025 for PlayStation, Xbox and PC, with more details likely to drop in the coming months.

This article is currently being updated with further information.