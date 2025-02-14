Elden Ring Nightreign Steam page slip-up reveals post-launch bosses & classes

A brief flash of text on Elden Ring Nightreign’s Steam page hinted at plans for post-launch support including additional classes and bosses.

Elden Ring Nightreign shocked FromSoftware fans everywhere following its initial reveal at The Game Awards 2024. Following the massive success of the original game’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, and its developer’s assertion that there would be no more additions to Eden Ring, nobody expected to see their logo in a reveal trailer at the show.

While it’s still far too early for a full-fledged Elden Ring sequel, this new standalone game in the franchise will add a multiplayer spin on the FromSoftware formula while borrowing concepts from roguelikes and battle royals. Despite only being on the cusp of a pre-release network test, it looks as if the developer has plans to support the game for some time.

Initially reported by PC Gamer since-deleted section of Elden Ring Nightreign’s description on Steam looks to have confirmed future updates including more bosses and character classes to play around with. “Additional DLC—Additional playable characters and bosses,” the section read before it was quickly removed.

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Elden Ring Nightreign will feature a bunch of never-before-seen bosses at launch.

What will Elden Ring Nightreign’s DLC look like?

At launch, Elden Ring Nightreign will have eight playable classes, although, we only have concrete details on four. The currently revealed Wylder, Guardian, Recluse, and Duchess all have distinct playstyles as well as unique class abilities and ultimate skills.

These all fit fairly well into established RPG archetypes such as tanks, casters, and DPS dealers. Of course, with Elden Ring’s well-documented build diversity, the addition of more classes in the future seems like a no-brainer given the massive well FromSoftware has to draw from.

It’s the same for Elden Ring Nightreign’s bevy of bosses. While the original game had over 100 to select from, trailers for Nightreign have already shown off a few new ones coming exclusively to the title.

Whether the post-launch bosses mentioned in the original Steam description will be entirely new, or be one of the returning bosses from the Dark Souls franchise is anyone’s guess for now. On the plus side, it’s comforting to know that FromSoftware is confident enough in Elden Ring Nightreign to have a pipeline of DLC in the works.

