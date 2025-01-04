Elden Ring Nightreign removes iconic FromSoftware social feature

Co-op game Elden Ring Nightreign will not feature the message system included in FromSoftware’s other Soulslike titles.

FromSoftware has included helpful social features in its Souls games since Demon’s Souls debuted in 2009. Most notably, a message system allows players to leave behind tips, warnings, and other comments for fellow users to find while exploring.

One message might warn of a sneak attack from an enemy in the next room, another may read as little more than a joke.

FromSoftware kept up this trend when developing Elden Ring and its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. But players should not expect the asynchronous multiplayer feature to return for Elden Ring’s cooperative spinoff.

Elden Ring Nightreign dev explains why they removed message system

Speaking to IGN Japan, Nightreign Director Junya Ishizaki said that, while players will still be able to see the ghosts of their fellow wanderers, “the ability to leave messages has been removed.”

Ishizaki said the reason behind the decision comes down to a matter of time constraints since each co-op session will last only 40 minutes.

The developer explained, “…there is no time to write your own message and no time to read messages written by others.”

Bandai Namco

This line of thinking makes sense, particularly with respect to leaving messages. Typically, the most beneficial messages are written after a player has explored an area and cleared out nearby enemies.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ishizaki noted that the relatively short length of sessions centered around the idea of immersing players in a “condensed RPG.” As such, Elden Ring fans can expect the ups and downs most associated with role-playing experiences to play out in a brief span of time.

PS5 and Xbox Series players will get to see how well it works for themselves when FromSoftware starts hosting Nightreign’s network tests. Signups for the sessions open on January 10, 2025.