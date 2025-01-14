Elden Ring Nightreign network test to include eight major bosses

Elden Ring Nightreign’s network test will feature at least eight bosses from the final game, but who’s made the cut for the upcoming beta?

Elden Ring Nightreign is due for release at some point during 2025, but no release date has been confirmed as of yet. However, in February 2025, the game will hold a network test for “select players” to try their hand at the multiplayer spin-off game.

This network test will reportedly feature eight major bosses from the final game, giving players a taste of what to expect from the full launch. While the beta doesn’t start for a few weeks, some select press have already played a few sessions from Elden Ring Nightreign and have fought some bosses believed to coming to the network test.

What’s most exciting is that these bosses are a mix of returning enemies from Elden Ring, a legendary encounter from Dark Souls, and a brand-new monster that’s exclusive to Nightreign.

FromSoftware Margit is back to extinguish your flame.

Something old, something borrowed & something new

According to IGN, so far, the Demi-Human Queen and Demi-Human Swordmaster have appeared together as a single-boss encounter, as has the Draconian Tree Sentinel – a powerful enemy that guarded the entrance to Leyndell, Royal Capital in Elden Ring.

The Centipede Demon from the original Dark Souls has also appeared as a boss encounter. While this may be the only returning Dark Souls boss in the beta, we know that other bosses from both Dark Souls 2 and 3 will also be included in the final product.

IGN also reported fighting a brand-new boss that they described as a “towering, twisting swarm of disgusting limbs prone to detaching body parts” – which sounds perfectly gross, and perfectly Elden Ring.

Margit, the Fell Omen, the first main boss encounter from Elden Ring has also been reported to stalk players throughout play sessions. Whether he’s included as one of the eight major session bosses or a separate enemy on top of that number is still unknown. But if that was the case, there could be nine bosses in Nightreign’s network test.

So far, that means five bosses from the network test have been accounted for, that’s assuming both Demi-Human enemies count as one. This leaves three or four possible bosses to be revealed when the beta goes live. So, it’ll be fun to see who else makes the cut.

While we already know who many of the returning bosses in the final game will be, it’ll be exciting to see if FromSoftware adds legendary figures from Dark Souls, like The Nameless King to the network test, or if it simply reuses well-known bosses from Elden Ring.