Elden Ring Nightreign network test in chaos as servers go down – FromSoftware responds

Developers at FromSoftware have responded to widespread server issues impacting players attempting to play the network test of Elden Ring Nightreign, which went live on February 14.

Only some lucky players got access via a key for the network test, after Elden Ring Nightreign was announced at the 2024 Game Awards, as a new standalone game, with a focus on co-op play.

The tests run in fairly short windows of only three hours though, each day from February 14 to 17.

Given there isn’t much time to play though, any server issues preventing players from getting in will obviously be a nightmare.

Nightreign Network Test server maintenance

At the time of writing, the Elden Ring Nightreign network test servers have been restored, but many players are still having difficulty making matches and logging in.

The game now includes a banner alerting players to the problems.

The first network test ends at 2 pm GMT but it’s unknown if FromSoftware will extend the session to account for the server maintenance.

Elden Ring Nightreign “Failed to log in to the game server” error

Indeed, that nightmare is a reality for many would-be Nightreign players, who are being met with a “failed to login to servers” message upon starting the test. Or, some have managed to get in, before promptly being kicked back out again.

Twitch Twitch streams were filled with the error message as no one could get in.

On X/Twitter, FromSoftware have confirmed the issues, and that their fix will be to restart the server.

“There is currently a problem with the ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN game server. In order to restore service, we will restart the server,” the devs said.

“We ask all players to please log out of the game. Please note that there will be no penalty for logging out at this time.”

They followed up shortly after, to confirm the restart has begun.

“We are currently restarting the ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN game server. We will provide an update once the restart is complete. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to our players.”

Currently, the co-op gameplay requires three players, so it’s obviously crucial that servers are up and running. This was followed by a statement from the official Elden Ring X account.

“The #NIGHTREIGN PlayStation servers are currently under maintenance. Work is ongoing to restore server functionality. Further updates will be provided. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

For now, it’s a waiting game while FromSoftware restarts the server. Hopefully, time for the test may be extended, otherwise players may need to try their luck at the next session.

The full schedule for the network test of Nightreign is:

February 14: 12pm to 3pm CET / 3am to 6am PT

February 15: 4am to 7am CET / 7pm to 10pm PT

February 15: 8pm to 11pm CET / 11am to 2pm PT

February 16: 12pm to 3pm CET / 3am to 6am PT

February 17: 4am to 7am CET / 7pm to 10pm PT

We will keep this post updated if and when the developers resolve the server issues.