Elden Ring Nightreign may bring back cut Bloodborne boss

The debut trailer for Elden Ring Nightreign showed off a boss that may be repurposed from a cut Bloodborne boss, known as the Great One Beast, which was programmed into the game but never used.

Elden Ring was full of reused content, with enemies and bosses heavily reusing assets from other FromSoftware games. Even two years after launch, fans still uncover how Elden Ring recycled content, such as the Omenkiller being based on the Capra Demon from Dark Souls.

Elden Ring Nightreign is taking things a step further, by outright using Dark Souls bosses, such as the Nameless King. This may have stretched to Bloodborne, thanks to a Cerberus-like boss called Gladius, featured in the debut trailer with the power to split itself into three beasts.

Elden Ring Nightreign may revamp Bloodborne’s Great One Beast

This new boss shares a lot of visual similarities with the Great One Beast, a boss that can be found in the files of Bloodborne, and has been accessed by fans, as demonstrated by the Omega Fantasy YouTube channel.

The Great One Beast is a massive demonic wolf, who was in a near-complete state, but never finished. It had a gimmick where the player could burn its fur off in battle, which doesn’t seem to be shared with the fiery Gladius in Elden Ring Nightreign.

The fact that the Great One Beast was never used might be the reason why this boss could appear in Elden Ring Nightreign. So far, only Dark Souls bosses have been confirmed, and this may be due to Bloodborne and Demon’s Souls being published by Sony.

However, if the Great One Beast never appeared in the final product, then it should be fair game, which might be why its design & animations could be used in Elden Ring Nightreign.

We’ve only seen a brief snippet of footage of Gladius so far, which means fans won’t know its origins until Elden Ring Nightreign launches in 2025. Once it’s out on PC, fans will have a chance to search the code and see if Gladius truly is the reincarnation of a beast from Yharham – somewhere we could still return to.

