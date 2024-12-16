Elden Ring Nightreign makes a classic FromSoftware feature way more useful

FromSoftware’s first-ever spin-off; Elden Ring Nightreign is borrowing from its predecessor and turning a well-known feature into something every player should engage with.

In what might be one of the most unexpected announcements at The Game Awards 2024, FromSoftware revealed Elden Ring Nightreign. This co-op-centric spin-off of their most popular title combines elements of roguelikes, battle royales, looters, and the developer’s trademark action combat into something that looks truly unique.

This latest title of FromSoftware’s obviously borrows a lot from Elden Ring but it also dips into the developer’s back catalogue too. The trailer shows off a major boss from Dark Souls 3 that will appear in the game and it confirms a long-held theory of Soulsborne fans.

It isn’t just bosses that players will find familiar though. Elden Ring Nightreign will feature the Bloodstains from other FromSoftware titles but a new twist makes them even more useful than they already were.

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco FromSoftware has previously used Bloodstains as both multiplayer mechanics and storytelling devices.

Bloodstains will help you gear up in Elden Ring Nightreign

For those unfamiliar with the terminology, Bloodstains are the red marks you’ll find dotted through most FromSoftware games, and when activated, they’ll show the unfortunate demise of another player in the area that you’re currently exploring. They can be really handy for predicting when a challenge is coming, particularly if there’s a whole cluster of them.

A few publications have had the good fortune to go hands-on with Elden Ring Nightreign and PC Gamer has confirmed that Bloodstains will be in the game. In Nightreign however, they’ll serve a new function.

Not only will these Bloodstains show you where and how other players have died, they’ll also let you look through their gear and even take some for yourself. That’s right, Bloodstains in Elden Ring Nightreign let you loot fallen players that aren’t even playing in your session.

Given the fast-paced nature of the game, this feature will be incredibly important as you look to gear up for major boss fights as quickly as possible. Players will get a chance to try out this new feature when Elden Ring Nightreign’s first Network Test goes live on January 10, 2025.