Elden Ring Nightreign considering additional Network Test after server issues

FromSoftware is considering adding another Elden Ring Nightreign Network Test after the first was plagued by server issues.

Many players failed to gain access to Elden Ring Nightreign‘s first Network Test, as they were either unable to log in or, after failing to make a match, were repeatedly booted back to the title screen. While Xbox and PC players had an easier time than PS5 players, all platforms were impacted.

Many notable streamers and content creators were also affected, never managing to gain access while they were live and in front of their audiences.

While some players were able to take part, even for a while, many who were given codes for the closed Network Test were unable to progress past the games hub/training area.

Those who did get access to this part of the game were only able to explore the new Roundtable Hold, without ever getting to battle an enemy.

Twitch Twitch streams were filled with the error message as no one could get in.

The first session was tarnished by server problems until the end

FromSoftware interrupted the session midway through for server maintenance, but once this concluded, many players were still unable to access the test or make a match.

Some players thought that FromSoft may extend the session, however, the Network Test ended as scheduled at 3 pm GMT – with many still unable to gain access.

In light of the difficulties, the developers are now considering adding another Network Test to the schedule to make up for the first. After all, most players never got to fight a single boss, either being impacted by the issues and the maintenance, or both.

“Speaking on the official Elden Ring X (Twitter) account, the devs said, The first session of the #ELDENRING #NIGHTREIGN Network Test has ended.”

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the game server issues. Work is currently ongoing to improve the stability of the Network Test. An additional Network Test session is being considered. Thank you.”

The original Network Test schedule was:

Feb 14: 11:00-14:00 GMT

Feb 15: 03:00-06:00 GMT

Feb 15: 19:00-22:00 GMT

Feb 16: 11:00-14:00 GMT

Feb 17: 03:00-06:00 GMT

So another could be added at some point between these, with the first one now over. It seems unlikely that they add another session before the first February 15 test, but another could be added between that one and the second on that date.

We’ll be sure to keep players updated, should a new Network Test be added for Elden Ring Nightreign.