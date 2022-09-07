Elden Ring is getting a massive two-volume official art book in November 2022

Bandai Namco announced that its smash-hit title Elden Ring is getting a massive two-volume art book in November 2022.

Elden Ring took the gaming community by storm in early 2022, even becoming the most watched game on Twitch ahead of Warzone.

Half a year after release, fans are still exploring every inch of The Lands Between, taking in all its beautifully haunting sights.

Now, Bandai Namco has announced Elden Ring is getting a huge two-volume art book in November 2022, which will give fans an even more detailed look at the game’s world.

Elden Ring art book coming November 2022

Famitsu / FromSoftware Sample art pieces hosted on Famitsu’s portal to the Elden Ring Official Art Book.

According to Bandai Namco, these two volumes will launch simultaneously on November 30, 2022.

According to the Japanese outlet Famitsu.com, the reason for dividing the art book into two volumes was due to the large amount of art included in the package, which houses over 800 pieces of new artwork.

Volume 1 contains art used in the game’s opening cinematic, as well as environmental concept art and player armor concept art.

Volume 2 will contain artwork of the game’s expansive list of weapons and enemies, with the end of Volume 2 featuring artwork of elements that made their way into the final game.

Famitsu / FromSoftware Sample art pieces of an interior location hosted on Famitsu’s portal to the Elden Ring Official Art Book.

In total each art book will contain over 800 pages filled with never before seen concept art from The Lands Between, with each volume costing ¥4,400 or around $32/£26.

Famitsu / FromSoftware More sample art pieces hosted on Famitsu’s portal to the Elden Ring Official Art Book.

Additionally, fans can purchase the “Volume I & II ebtenDX Pack” for ¥17,600 (around $126/£105), which includes both volumes as well as a framed, high-definition art piece of Godfrey, First Elden Lord and a three-sided box that houses both volumes.

Unfortunately, Bandai Namco has not announced an official global launch for Elden Ring’s official art books, but considering the global popularity of the game, an announcement seems quite likely.