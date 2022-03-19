Elden Ring hackers are breaking players’ save files with infinite death loop

Elden Ring hackers are ruining the game on PC by corrupting other players’ save files after invading their world. The new hack has users infinitely loading into a death loop cycle.

Not long after its launch in February 2022, Elden Ring was already being hit by an infamous Dark Souls hacker. The user was able to soft-ban players after finding an exploit in FromSoftware’s anti-cheat engine.

In March, hackers are now looking to ruin the RPG for PC users as well as a new cheat is corrupting players’ save files. Here is what you need to know about the infinite death loop glitch and a potential way to fix it.

Elden Ring hackers are corrupting save files on PC

The major exploit was first covered by Twitter user EldenRingUpdate. In a March 18 post, the account warned players about how hackers were corrupting save files on PC.

“Elden Ring PSA for PC players. There’s an exploit going around on PC where hackers will corrupt your save file while you’re invaded. First, they will crash your game, and when you open it back up, your character will be constantly falling to their death,” they said.

The user included an attached video of the exploit in action. In the clip, we see a player’s game crash after being invaded by a hacker. After rebooting the RPG, they then find themselves loaded outside of the map and falling to their death over and over again infinitely.

How to fix Elden Ring Infinite Falling death loop exploit

While the new exploit is certainly devastating to players who have spent countless hours exploring the Lands Between, FromSoftware fans have claimed to have already found a fix to the serious problem.

Over on the r/Eldenring forum, a user explained, “Every time your game loads, you’ll get a split second before your “death” and you must use it to press Alt + F4. This closes the game and allows you more time when you re-log back in to open your map. When you re-login, open your map using whatever key it’s bound to, press the button that opens the list of available Sites of Grace, and spam your confirm button. If done correctly you should teleport back to a site of Grace.”

While many users have claimed that the workaround has fixed the exploit, it appears to be a bit tricky to pull off which isn’t exactly ideal. But at least it’s something.

With more and more fans complaining about the hacker problem, hopefully FromSoftware fixes it soon. The developer just released the 1.04 patch on March 18 so perhaps the RPG could get an emergency update to address it.