Elden Ring fake walls have been hiding secret areas this whole time

Elden Ring players have made a massive discovery about how to gain access to secret areas all around the map.

Since release, it’s been speculated that Elden Ring contains ‘secret’ areas behind false walls similar to Dark Souls and Bloodborne.

Actual evidence of these rooms was tough to come by though. That is, until some players made a major breakthrough and figured out how to access at least some of them.

“This changes everything”

apparently some fake walls in Elden Ring take multiple hits to reveal, and oh my god this changes everything

YouTuber Iron Pineapple shared a clip of a player discovering a secret room, explaining that at least some “walls” take more than one attack to reveal themselves.

As you can see in the clip, it’s not just a couple more hits or even 10 more. Instead, the player has to strike the door roughly 50 times (by our estimate) to get it to disappear.

If you don’t want to spend time spamming attacks on random walls, though, there is an easier way to go about finding hidden areas.

All you need to speed up the discovery process is Ghiza’s Wheel (AKA the Pizza Cutter), which will automatically deal out hits without having to spam any buttons. As you can see in the clip above, this greatly simplifies the process.

Now that it’s known hidden rooms exist, but take a little more work to discover than in other From Software games, the only thing left to do is get out there and find some for yourself.