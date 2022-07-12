Elden Ring DLC leak claims to reveal “Barbarians of the Badlands”￼

Sam Smith . 12 minutes ago

A leak has claimed to reveal the first Elden Ring DLC including a new location, the Badlands.

Elden Ring DLC is considered more of a when than an if, but if a new leak is to be believed, we’ll soon be taking a trip out of the Lands Between and into the Badlands ‘beyond the fog.’

The leak was revealed by Twitter user @hy_plus, who shared an image full of upcoming game content with ‘Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands’ listed among them.

Elden Ring Barbarians of the Badlands DLC reportedly leaked

As for the validity of the leak, the account did follow up with another tweet which (roughly) translates to saying “That picture actually spread the unreliable news that was circulating in China, so I deleted it first”.

Elden Ring players will remember the Badlands as a region outside of the Lands Between, and as the place where the Tarnished were exiled once Godfrey/Horah Loux ‘lost his grace’ and was stripped of his title as first Elden Lord.

Its also worth pointing out that Horah Loux was king of the badlands before he married Queen Marika, goddess of the Lands Between. He then became her consort and general of her armies, changing his name to Godfrey.

Most of the Tarnished – including Godfrey – died in the Badlands, but were resurrected in Elden Ring’s prologue and returned to the Lands Between to inherit the mantle of Elden Lord, beginning the events of the game.

Elden Ring DLC set in the Badlands could be set before or after the events of the game and could give us more of an insight into the history of the Tarnished. It would also add a new land to explore and, as you’d expect, many more bosses.

Of course, take this all with a pinch of salt as the leak is unconfirmed by FromSoftware and Bandai Namco.

