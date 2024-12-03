Elden Ring director teases a return to the Lands Between

Elden Ring’s director has revealed that there could be a return to the Lands Between on the cards in the future, while discussing everything FromSoftware is currently working on.

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree ending didn’t answer every question, but it did leave room for the story to continue, depending on which ending would be considered canon. Then again, it’s not as if a rigid timeline is needed for a sequel: just ask The Legend of Zelda series

The future of the Elden Ring franchise has been teased by director Hidetaka Miyazaki in an interview with Game Watch, where he downplayed a direct sequel, but confirmed that it could return in another form further down the line.

Elden Ring might be continuing as a spin-off or multimedia project

When asked about the future of Elden Ring post-Shadow of the Erdtree, Miyazaki said (via machine translation), “At this point, we are not considering developments such as ‘Elden Ring 2′”.

“However, this does not mean that we are denying the development of the IP ‘Elden Ring’, ” he continued, “As for “what will we do then?”, FromSoftware is running multiple projects as usual. Among them, there are various variations of projects, so I hope you will look forward to them.”

If FromSoftware isn’t working on a direct sequel to Elden Ring, then it could well be working on a spin-off, such as a prequel game that shows the downfall of the Lands Between.

It’s also possible there will be Elden Ring projects on the screen, such as an anime, live-action TV shows or movies. The world certainly has enough scope for adaptations and expansions in other forms of media.

Right now, the future of FromSoftware is tied to Sony’s potential acquisition of Kadokawa, which could put Elden Ring’s creator squarely under the PlayStation banner. This might impact any multimedia projects, as Sony would certainly want first dibs on an Elden Ring projects if it owned the franchise.

Of course, Miyazaki could just be indulging in wordplay to throw us off the scent. His comments here aren’t definitive and anything could still happen. Even if FromSoft isn’t working on Elden Ring 2, that doesn’t mean they won’t be eventually.

Right now though, all eyes are on Bloodborne and what could happen next.