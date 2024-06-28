Elden Ring developer’s parent company falls victim to “significant cyberattack”

FromSoftware’s parent company has suffered a major ransomware attack leaving the Elden Ring developer’s data in danger of being exposed.

Elden Ring developer FromSoftware should be riding high right now after the incredible success of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Despite some minor hiccups with Steam Ratings, the expansion reviewed well and even popular streamer Asmongold has walked back his complaints.

However, there’s now a very real shadow now hanging over the company. The developer’s parent corporation Kadokawa Group has been hit with a major data breach.

Initially reported by IGN, the Kadokawa Group admitted to a “significant cyberattack” that occurred on June 8, 2024. An update given by the corporation on June 27 went over the details of the attack.

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco FromSoftware may have had an invader of its very own.

The hacker group that committed the breach has released a communication asserting that they have been able to steal a massive 1.5 TB of data in the ransomware attack. This includes vast quantities of confidential information and the personal data of employees and clients which the perpetrators are threatening to release on July 1, 2024.

Kadokawa Group has revealed that one of the biggest victims of the breach is the Japanese video-sharing site Niconico. All services have been suspended for the website since June 8 as Kadokawa Group works on “solutions and workarounds” to get it running safely.

FromSoftware was not directly mentioned in the report so it’s currently unclear what impact the ransomware attack has had on the studio. Given the historic hacks of Insomniac Games and Rockstar in recent years, some anxiety is to be expected.

Kadokawa Group is currently investigating the breach with “external professional organizations”. We’ll be sure to keep an eye out for any updates on how this may impact the Elden Ring developer.