Elden Ring Colosseum DLC patch notes: PvP, weapon & build changes

Players will be able to battle in teams of 3 in the Colosseum.

The first Elden Ring DLC drops today, here are all of the changes coming to the game in the Colosseum update from patch 1.08.

Elden Ring‘s Colosseum update marks the first DLC to release for FromSoftware’s masterpiece. However, rather than being a true story expansion, the Colosseum update is a PvP-focused addition to the game that finally allows players to enter the various arena structures scattered around the Lands Between. Here they can battle to the death, or team up with other players to battle another group.

Now that the Colosseum update is live, here are all the changes that have arrived with it thanks to the 1.08 patch.

Contents

FromSoftware Players will finally be able to enter the Colosseum – and battle to the death.

PvP-exclusive balance adjustments

The adjustments in this section do not affect single-player or cooperative play:

Reduced thrusting weapons counterattack damage.

Reduced guard efficiency when attacking with your shield up for some weapon types.

The poise damage of the following weapons has been reduced (Weapon Arts poise damage remains unchanged):

Straight Swords / Thrusting Swords / Heavy Thrusting Swords / Curved Swords / Axes / Spears / Twinblade Swords / Katanas

Reduced the poise damage of the Incantation Bestial Sling.

Reduced the power of the Spell Carian Slicer.

General balance adjustments

Increased the speed and distance of some attacks and reduced the recovery time for the following weapons:

Daggers / Axes / Hammers / Flails (dual-wielded)

Increased the speed of some attacks and reduced the recovery time for the following weapons:

Twinblade (two-handed) / Reaper / Fist / Claw

Slightly increased the speed of crouching and rolling attacks of Colossal Swords.

Increased the stagger damage of Axes’ guard counters.

Increased poise when attacking with two-handed Hammers.

Increased poise damage of Claws. Weapon Arts remain unchanged.

Increased poise value during the active part of the Stamp (Upward Cut / Sweep) Weapon Art.

Increased poise damage of the weapon slash part of the Transient Moonlight Weapon Art, and reduced the poise damage of the magic wave.

Reduced the speed Thrusting Swords and Heavy Thrusting Swords crouching attacks.

Reduced the stagger caused by double-handed Heavy Thrusting Swords jumping attacks.

Reduced poise damage of Hammers, Great Hammers, and some Colossal Weapons. Weapon Arts remain unchanged.

Reduced the poise damage of the Cragblade Weapon Art.

Reduced hitbox duration of the flame portion of the Flaming Strike Weapon Art.

Reduced poise damage of the Flame of the Redmanes Weapon Art.

Reduced the time it takes to activate the guard part of the Shield Bash Weapon Art.

Reduced the poise damage of the Gravity Bolt Weapon Art.

From Software This large arena – guarded by a giant pot – will now feature PvP battles.

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented consumable items from being replenished when teleporting to a grace from the map.

Fixed a bug where stamina would replenish when switching to a crouching position while running.

Fixed a bug where Spell, Incantation, and item input actions were ignored while guarding against attacks.

Fixed incorrect physical attack values of some attacks of the Serpent-Hunter weapon.

Fixed a bug that prevented the follow-up attack from occurring when the Black Sword Incantation was activated with a Sacred Seal in the left hand.

Fixed a bug where the attack power of the right-hand weapon was sometimes applied when casting the Inescapable Frenzy Incantation with a two-handed Sacred Seal in the left hand.

Fixed a bug that could cause multiple damage instances when certain Spells and Incantations were casted while jumping.

Fixed a bug that caused Weapon Arts to be incorrectly used with specific combinations of weapon and Weapon Arts.

If you’re looking for more ways to overcome the many difficult challenges in Elden Ring, we’ve got plenty of other guides to help.

You can find them by clicking here or clicking the individual links below.

