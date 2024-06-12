Elden Ring adventurer clears 360 hours before discovering Torrent

One poor Elden Ring player has been trudging around on foot for over 360 hours without realizing the game has a mount.

There are not many games that nail scale as well as FromSoftware’s Elden Ring. From your opening hours, the game already feels massive — and then you wind up teleported into a late-game area and realize just how much ground you’ll have to cover on your journey.

With the impending arrival of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC and its suite of new weapons, bosses, and locations, the Lands Between are set to get even bigger. Director Hidetaka Miyazaki has already confirmed that the DLC will feature a new area larger than Limgrave.

Most players will get a lot of mileage out of Elden Ring’s spectral steed Torrent in order to mitigate the game’s sheer size. Unfortunately for one player, they spent nearly 400 hours in Elden Ring before realizing there’s a quicker way to get around.

Brought to the game’s community by Reddit user TheBagelBearer, screenshots were shared of a conversation on Discord which started with a player asking, “The f**k is a Torrent?”

Concerned players then explained that every player has access to the lovable horse-goat and his handy double jump ability. The shocked player revealed that in their 360-hour save file, they had “never touched” the Spectral Steed Ring that summons Torrent.

It has been proven that you can beat Elden Ring without Torrent in certain challenge runs but we can’t imagine not having him as a travelling companion. There is a tonne of content such as certain weapons and talismans that can’t be accessed without him.

Not to mention how easy the mount makes certain bosses in the game, such as Starscourge Radahn or any of the large dragons you find. Managing to spend this long in the game without him is an achievement in itself.

Of course, there are those who doubt the claim given how prevalent Torrent is and how often he has appeared in official media and player-made content.

“This dude is lying,” one user put forward. “The game literally puts the ring in your pouch for you. There’s no way he goes 360 hrs without ever opening it.”

This prompted other players to offer their own Elden RIng foibles, including not realizing you could wield weapons two-handed or attack from the left side of Torrent. Given that, it’s not entirely farfetched to think a player could miss the information regarding how to summon Torrent.