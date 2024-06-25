Elden Ring players “dread” Abyssal Woods after seeing Torrent message

Elden Ring players find the Abyssal Woods location even scarier after learning the Spectral Steed Torrent is also frightened.

An off-the-beaten-path region, Shadow of the Erdtree‘s Abyssal Woods area isn’t for the unprepared.

Even players with fully optimized builds will struggle through the swampy zone, especially since many of its lurking enemies can kill the Tarnished in one or two hits.

The eerie atmosphere and terrifying creatures make the Abyssal Woods all the more frightening. But players claim to have felt a real sense of “dread” upon realizing that even Torrent won’t enter the hidden area.

Reddit user Maleficent_Home2869 shared a screenshot of the message Elden Ring players receive when trying to summon their horse in the Abyssal Woods. It reads, “The spectral steed is frightened and cannot be summoned.”

Article continues after ad

Players agree the horse’s fears are warranted given the nature of the Abyssal Woods. “Well, based on the horrors found there I can’t blame Torrent,” one person wrote in response to the post.

Article continues after ad

Someone else commented that they “can’t think of a more terrifying message” to receive.

Others spoke of the unease they immediately felt after reading the message. Reads one such comment, “Bruh. The absolute DREAD this filled me with. Torrent has happily ridden through blight-infested lands touched by the scarlet rot… So if something in there scares Torrent, it should 100% scare You.”

Another Redditor chimed in to say, “I s*** my pants when I saw that message flash across my screen.”

Article continues after ad

Given everything Torrent has encountered with the player, some can’t help but wonder why this particular area would be off-limits.

One user recalled Elden Ring item descriptions stating that “madness flame consumes spirits.” Being a spirit, it makes sense why “Torrent just f***s off in that area.”

Suffice it to say, Elden Ring fans should be on their guard when wandering through the Abyssal Woods.