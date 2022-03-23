Elden Ring 1.03.2 update patch notes: Bug fixes & confirmed changes

Bandai Namco has released update 1.04 for Elden Ring following a short maintenance window. Here’s are the latest Elden Ring patch notes for From Software’s huge RPG.

It’s been almost a week since the last Elden Ring patch (version 1.03) made changes to the game, and now 1.04 has arrived.

While recent updates have made changes to in-game items, weapon arts, and even NPC tracking, Elden Ring’s latest patch is solely focused on patching bugs.

Elden Ring update 1.03.2 gameplay additions and balance changes

Sadly, 1.03.2 doesn’t add any new gameplay elements or balance changes, as it’s entirely focused on

Fans of the always-amusing Mimic’s Veil item will be happy knowing this update also came with an increase for the number of objects you can imitate.

Elden Ring update 1.03.2 patch notes

Here are the full patch notes for Elden Ring’s 1.03.2 update, courtesy of Bandai Namco:

Targeted Platform

PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / Steam

Major items included in the latest update

・Fixed a bug that sometime prevented players from advancing NPC Nepheli Loux’s questline

・Fixed a bug that causes the playable character to die when trying to descend from a spot near Bestial Sanctum

・Fixed a bug that prevented Ash of War, Endure from taking effect

・Fixed a bug in multiplayer that allowed players to teleport others to incorrect map coordinates

The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as followed

For more on Elden Ring, be sure to check out our guide content.

