Elden Ring 1.02.2 update patch notes: PC & PS5 improvements

Bandai Namco released a minor update for Elden Ring on both PC and PS5, dubbed patch 1.02.2, addressing performance issues, fixing bugs, and more. Here are all the details.

Despite getting rave reviews, Elden Ring players have been experiencing a slew of performance issues since release — especially on PC.

Bandai Namco tried to address these issues in Patch 1.02 to no avail. However, they assured fans they were working on additional fixes and ironing out bugs.

Staying true to their word, they’ve released patch 1.02.2 on March 1. It only includes some minor changes, but it seems to deal with some of these issues. Let’s take a look at what those are.

Advertisement

Elden Ring 1.02.2 bug fixes & performance improvements

The developers fixed a major issue causing graphics cards to stop being used when running the game on PC. Naturally, this was contributing to some of the performance issues.

They also fixed a bug causing the PC version of the game to quit during battles against the Fire Giant, as well as some “other bugs,” although they didn’t specify what those were.

Moreover, PS5 players have been reporting issues with the game not autosaving correctly when put in Rest Mode. This was seemingly addressed in the patch too, although it’s yet to be confirmed.

That just about sums up everything included in the patch.

Advertisement

However, if you want to go over the official patch notes with a fine-tooth comb, you can find full list below, courtesy of Bandai Namco:

Full Elden Ring 1.02.2 patch notes

PC:

Fixed an issue where the graphics card was not being used, resulting in slow performance.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to quit under certain conditions during a battle with the Fire Giant.

Fixed other bugs.

PS5: