Dr Disrespect says he’s the best Elden Ring player and calls out xQc

Legendary streamer Dr Disrespect is calling out Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel over his Elden Ring skills – or lack thereof.

Elden Ring has taken the gaming world by storm with a plethora of praise from many in the gaming industry, with xQc being no exception.

While the game, like other FromSoftware titles, is extremely difficult, this hasn’t turned off the Two-Time, who continued his journey, claiming to be the best Elden Ring player alive.

During a March 2 broadcast, the 6’8″ gaming warlord took some time to slam fellow streamer xQc, claiming the French Canadian wasn’t as good at the new game as he is.

Dr Disrespect calls out xQc amid Elden Ring hype

Just over mid-way through an 11-hour broadcast, Doc decided to proclaim that he was the best Elden Ring player around and used his platform to take aim at former Overwatch League pro, xQc.

“I might be the best Elden Ring player. I mean, I’m doing all this at level what – 27 or 28?” he pondered. “xQc, he’s like level 99, he’s got someone off-stream grinding it for him.”

Following this, the two-time ranted about how he was being overlooked for his own gaming capabilities while others get a ton of viewers despite not being as skilled as he is.

“I’m so sick and tired of f**king being overlooked as the two-time back-to-back champion in terms of gaming skill,” he blasted. “I’m literally the best sniper in the history of first-person shooters. When I pick up these single-player easy games, the results show.”

While Doc may be a very good FPS player, he has yet to beat Elden Ring, unlike his rival xQc. There’s no telling if he will be able to complete the title, but he does plan on hopping back on it next week, so we’ll have to see how far he can get.