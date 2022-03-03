Dr Disrespect slams Elden Ring’s “terrible” camera as the real challenge

Dr Disrespect hasn’t exactly been heaping praise on FromSoftware’s critical darling Elden Ring, and now, the YouTube star may have reached his breaking point due to the game’s “horrific” camera.

While Elden Ring’s launch is among the biggest of the year, eclipsing every Soulslike game before it, not everyone has had a pleasant ride through The Lands Between.

Certain streamers like xQc have praised the expansive open-world title, others like HasanAbi have bounced off fairly quickly, but Dr Disrespect remains on the fence.

Now three sessions deep, Doc has gone from raging at “sluggish controls” to claiming the game just isn’t “interesting enough,” yet he still keeps playing despite his criticisms. Clearly, some part of the experience has hooked him in, as the two-time is no stranger to quickly uninstalling games he’s not clicking with.

But his time with the new release could now be drawing to an end as Doc may have reached his breaking point for one key reason: Elden Ring’s “horrific” camera.

Grinding for over nine hours on March 2, his longest stint with the game yet, Doc tore through his fair share of boss fights, cleared out multiple areas on the map, and leveled his character up a great deal.

Yet one nagging point of frustration continued to hinder his experience. Throughout multiple fights, some with regular foes and others with chunky bosses, he couldn’t overcome the “heavy and sluggish camera.”

Calling it an “unathletic game,” he ripped into Elden Ring’s supposedly unreliable camera.

“What am I running into?” Doc yelled. “The collision of the camera in this game… it’s horrific. It’s gotta be the worst I’ve played out of any third-person game. Why is the camera getting glitched? Makes me want to break something.”

Rather than typically challenging FromSoftware game design, he believes Elden Ring’s real challenge stems from the camera itself.

“The difficulty of this game, doesn’t bother me,” he argued. “The design of the monsters, It doesn’t bother me. It’s this camera… it’s terrible.”

Even calling one particular boss “easy,” Doc struggled to overcome it due to the camera.

“I hate it,” he continued after multiple deaths. “The thing that’s f**king me up is the camera sh*t. It’s bouncing back, in-between, then inside the wall. It’s jacking me up.”

One part of Doc’s camera rant begins at the 9:49:26 mark below.

With well over a dozen hours in Elden Ring now, the experience “really falls apart” due to its camera, according to Doc. Although he’s continuing to push through, for now, the “terrible” system could be what drives him away.

While we can't help if you're struggling with the camera like Dr Disrespect, we've got plenty of Elden Ring tips to help you on your journey.