Does Elden Ring have New Game Plus?

Once you beat Elden Ring will you be able to replay the whole game with all your gear and upgrades? Here’s how NG+ works in Elden Ring.

All previous Souls games have given players the option to enter New Game Plus or NG+ upon completing the main story. Games like Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne thrust players into NG+ automatically after the credits rolled. However, Dark Souls 2 and 3 let the player move onto ‘journey 2’ once they were ready.

Elden Ring also has a New Game Plus option once the game’s main campaign is finished. Here’s what happens once you become Elden Lord – or should you decide to opt for a different ending.

How Does New Game Plus work in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring resembles Dark Souls 2 and 3, allowing players to enter NG+ when they are ready, rather than being thrust into it automatically like in Demon’s Souls (both versions), Dark Souls, and Bloodborne.

Players will be given the chance to enter NG+ once the credits roll if they choose, but will be able to say no and return to their game world if they’re not ready. This way, players can continue to explore the world and enter their second journey at their leisure.

Basically, Elden Ring will let you travel to NG+ when you’re ready to do. Should you refuse the first option to progress to ‘Journey 2’, you’ll find yourself back at the Roundtable Hold after the credits roll.

From here, you’re free to finish off side quests, hunt for rare items and slay any bosses you’ve not killed yet. There’s a whole lot of game in Elden Ring even after you’ve completed the main story.

When should you enter NG+ in Elden Ring?

Letting players enter New Game Plus when they choose allows them to complete any side quests that remain unfinished. Elden Ring is a big game, with lots of places to explore and items to find. Players may beat the main story before they have done everything they want to do in The Lands Between.

If they enter NG+ too early, they’ll then need to play through the whole game again before they can get back to this point. Therefore, letting the player decide when they enter NG+ means that more people will get to experience more of the game, and at their pace.

New Game Plus in Elden Ring also increases the difficulty, so it’s advised that players find all the items and skills they want in their first playthrough. This will make subsequent playthroughs much easier and give players more freedom in their second journey.

