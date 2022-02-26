Broken Elden Ring exploit gives players massive amount of Runes instantly

A new Elden Ring exploit has been discovered that allows players to gain thousands of Runes with little effort. The boss bug will increase your levels quickly.

In FromSoftware’s Elden Ring, players are thrown into the fractured Lands Between. Throughout the vast open-world title, the map is littered with dangerous enemies that can cut you down with a single hit.

Players have discovered a new exploit to defeat a boss early in the game almost instantly. The trick is allowing users to farm thousands of Runes and boost their character’s levels.

Elden Ring boss exploit rewards huge amount of Runes early in the game

The exploit was first discovered by gaming YouTuber ‘Mida Life Crisis‘. In a video titled “42000 Runes In Less Than A Minute – Without Fighting Anything”, the content creator showed how players could level up quickly in Elden Ring.

Those who have obtained their horse Torrent at the very start of the game can head East of Limgrave to the red territory known Caelid. Making your way up north east of the location is a mini-boss called the Night’s Cavalry next to Lenne’s Rise.

Unlike other boss encounters, however, the YouTuber reveals that you can defeat the NPC without actually fighting it. In the video, the account shows their character riding across a bridge and past the Black Knight. After the enemy gives chase through a poisoned pathway, the Night’s Cavalry dies within seconds, rewarding the player 42,000 Runes instantly.

How to do the Night’s Calvary exploit in Elden Ring

After obtaining your horse Torrent, travel East of Limgrave to Caelid. Make your way to the very north of the map until you reach Lenn’s Rise which is against the eastern wall next to the ocean. Touch the Site of Grace next to Lenne’s Rise and save. While at the safe point, select “wait until night time.” Head north and cross the bridge nearby. You should see the mini-boss Night’s Cavalry patrolling the end of the bridge. Use your house to ride past him to initiate the battle but do not engage him. Continue to ride past him instead and follow the pathway that winds up the hillside leading to the Bestial Sanctum. You will be poisoned and the enemy will also receive damage as well. Keep riding until you go up the hill. You will then get a message saying the mini-boss has been defeated. You should now have 42,000 runes without having to lift a finger. Players may have to attempt this a few times as you have to ride at a certain pace so that the boss doesn’t turn around. Also make sure to not get hit at all as a single blow will kill you.

It’s unclear whether FromSoftware will patch this out so players looking to level up quickly early in the game should act now before any future updates.

Based on reports, it appears that the mini-boss isn’t dying from the poison, rather the game is accidentally re-spawning him off the side of a cliff.