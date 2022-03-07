Asmongold lashes out at Twitch fans after dying in Elden Ring boss fight

Asmongold lashed out at Twitch fans for making suggestions after he repeatedly died to a boss in Elden Ring, begging them to stop telling him what to do and let him play the game the way he wants.

Elden Ring can be a painful experience at the best of times. Dying to a difficult boss multiple times takes a toll on even the most experienced players, including Asmongold, regardless of how much he loves the game.

However, having to hear suggestions from viewers after every death made it all the more frustrating for him. He couldn’t hold back the rage and lashed out at them for doing it, claiming he knew what he was doing.

Advertisement

“Motherf**ker!” yelled Asmon the moment he died. “I’m just up against something every time! God damn it! I’m getting pissed!”

This prompted viewers to offer suggestions, which angered him even more.

“I don’t want to deal with that right now. Let me just play the f**king game the way I want to play it, alright? Stop telling me what to do. I can beat the f**king boss. I don’t need the special ability.

“All I need to do is stop playing like a f**king idiot. That’s it. There’s no fine print. There’s nothing. Shut the f**k up. I know what I’m doing.”

Advertisement

Asmon dusted himself off and tried again but died in a similar way, compelling fans to offer more suggestions. “Oh my god! I don’t care,” he said. “It’s just because I’m making mistakes.”

Read More: Asmongold rage quits WoW to play Elden Ring

The next attempt also ended in disappointment. He died when the boss was one hit away from death. However, he beat it the time after that and celebrated in style.

“It was that f**king easy! I knew it!”

Asmon isn’t the only Twitch streamer to give in to the rage. Dr Disrespect, Hasan, and Summit1g have all raged at different points in the game. However, Asmon’s was unique because it was aimed at backseat gamers in his chat.

Advertisement

Still, he proved that what he was saying he was right after slaying the boss once and for all by doing it his way. After all, he is one of the most experienced boss fighters on Twitch.