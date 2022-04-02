Asmongold explains why Elden Ring is one of the “greatest games” he’s ever played

Streamer Asmongold was floored after finally defeating Elden Ring. The Twitch star gave his final review of the RPG and explained why he believes FromSoftware’s open-world title is one of the “greatest” games he’s ever played.

After years of anticipation, FromSoftware’s collaboration with Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin finally made its debut in February. The project was met with praise by both critics and Dark Souls fans.

According to Twitch streamer Asmongold, Elden Ring not only lived up to the hype but is also one of the greatest games ever made. The OTK creator explained to viewers how the 2022 RPG has forever changed how he views open-world titles.

Asmongold reviews Elden Ring

The Twitch streamer finally reached the end of Elden Ring during his March livestream after spending hundreds of hours diving into the Lands Between. As the credit sequence rolled, Asmongold explained to viewers why the RPG was a rare occurrence in the games industry.

“Oh my God. Very rarely does a game with as much hype as Elden Ring truly live up to the hype. VERY, very rarely,” he gushed. “But there are those exceptions where despite the highest praise, the highest expectations, the highest quality expected – those expectations are not only met but exceeded.”

Still overwhelmed with emotion, the OTK creator further praised the FromSoftware release and said, “This is probably one of the greatest games I’ve ever played in my whole life. It’s not even remotely close. It makes it where like, I don’t even know if I can go back and play Dark Souls and not think about the fact that it’s not Elden Ring.”

The Twitch star didn’t stop there either, as he also added that it will be hard not to compare any open-world title from now on to Elden Ring.

Given that Asmongold has been an authority on MMOs and fantasy-based games for years, this is high praise for FromSoftware’s latest project.