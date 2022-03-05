Asmongold explains why Elden Ring isn’t as popular as Lost Ark on Twitch

Asmongold explained why Elden Ring isn’t as popular as Lost Ark in terms of Twitch viewership, claiming it’s less watchable due to all the downtime, as evidenced by his own numbers.

Lost Ark has dominated Twitch viewership since releasing on February 11. According to SullyGnome, it’s been watched for approximately 150 million hours with an average of 211,000 viewers, which is impressive.

Elden Ring is rising up the ranks too despite launching two weeks later on February 25. It’s averaged more watch time and viewers than Lost Ark in that time, although it’s still quite a way off from surpassing it.

However, Asmon believes it will fall short of the mark. The reason is that he thinks it’s less appealing for viewers to watch on stream because it has a lot of downtime, which he believes is the “worst thing” when steaming.

“I think Elden Ring is definitely a very watchable game, but you have to know how to stream it,” said Asmon. “Elden Ring only becomes a great stream game when you don’t care about the quality of the stream.”

He explained that Elden Ring has a lot of downtime, which isn’t ideal for streaming. “Downtime in streams is the worst thing that you can have. Elden Ring just has a lot of downtime. I feel like this is an objective fact, right?”

Asmon’s viewership numbers support his claim. In the last 14 days, Asmongold has played 53 hours of Lost Ark to an average of 69,185 viewers; compared to 28 hours of Elden Ring at 58,872.

“I feel like my viewers have gone down whenever I’ve gone from Lost Ark to Elden Ring. I don’t care because the game’s just so good, but these are what the numbers say,” he added.

He also believes Elden Ring is “less watchable” than other FromSoftware titles like Dark Souls 3. “They are more watchable because they have open-ended gameplay while simultaneously having directed gameplay.”

Either way, Elden Ring has been performing well on Twitch. However, it’s still relatively new, so there’s a good chance those numbers will decline in the coming weeks — especially when more streamers finish it.