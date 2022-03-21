Asmongold explains why Elden Ring isn’t easier than Dark Souls games

Asmongold doesn’t believe Elden Ring is easier than Dark Souls games, explaining that it might be the case for veterans who use all the tools at their disposal, but not for average players.

FromSoftware titles like Elden Ring and Dark Souls are notoriously difficult. In an interview with The New Yorker, Hidetaka Miyazaki, the company’s President, said it’s a part of their “identity.”

As a result, players often compare the difficulty between their games. Some have been convinced Elden Ring is easier than its predecessors.

However, Asmongold doesn’t buy into that same narrative, and he’s explained why.

“I actually don’t think Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s easiest game,” he said. “I haven’t done the hardest bosses yet, but I think the reason why it’s considered their easiest game is because [the people saying it] are veterans.

“Elden Ring gives you the most tools, and because you have so many tools and so many things you can do, an experienced player can make it easier than any other game besides Dark Souls 1.”

However, he doesn’t think these tools will make things much easier for less experienced players. “An average player doing an average playthrough of the game will have an experience similar to Dark Souls 3.”

He also shut down claims that Spirit Ashes are what makes it easy. “Having spirits is not that big of a deal. It’s completely optional. You can turn it on and off whenever you want between different attempts.”

Asmon also downplayed the difficulty of its predecessors. “The first hard Dark Souls game was Dark Souls 3. Dark Souls 1 and Dark Souls 2 are easy games. They are a joke. Dark souls 3 was the only one that was hard.”

Though he admitted that both Sekiro and Bloodborne are harder than the rest, which tends to be the consensus among the community based on polls because the combat is faster and less forgiving.