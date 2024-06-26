All new armor set locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Ansbach’s Set Wise Man’s Mask, Ansbach’s Attire, Ansbach’s Machettes, Ansbach’s Boots Complete Ansbach’s questline involving finding the six crosses of Miquella. Summon him in two of the upcoming boss fights (Leda and the final boss) and you can find his gear.

Ascetic’s Set Curseblade Mask,

Ascetic’s Loincloth,

Ascetic’s Wrist Guards,

Ascetic’s Ankle Guards This set is dropped by Masked Curseblade enemies. These can be found near the Gravesite Plain Site of Grace.

Black Knight Set Black Knight Helm.

Black Knight Armor,

Black Knight Gauntlets,

Black Knight Greaves You can farm Black Knights for this set. These can easily be found in the two encampments in near Castle Ensis’ Front Gate.

Blackgoal Set Helm of Solitude, Armor of Solitude, Gauntlets of Solitude, Greaves of Solitude Once you’ve unlocked the first Site of Grace, head directly northwest and you’ll come across a small building in the wilderness.

Inside this building is a golden boss gate. Make sure you’re prepared before entering, as the Blackgoal Knight awaits. This boss packs a mean greatsword and can wear you down with repeating crossbow bolts that can fill the arena.

Common Soldier Set Common Soldier Helm,

Common Soldier Cloth Armor,

Common Soldier Gauntlets,

Common Soldier Greaves This gear can be acquired by farming soldiers in and around Castle Ensis.

Crucible Hammer-Helm Not part of a set Go to Rauh Ancient Ruins, East – Site of Grace. You’ll see a massive foe wandering around with a hammer. This is Devonia Crucible Knight. Defeat them to earn this helm.

Dancer Set Dancer’s Hood, Dancer’s Dress, Dancer’s Bracer, Dancer’s Trousers Complete Igon’s questline, which kicks off with defeating a Jagged Peak Drake and summoning him during the Bayle the Dread boss fight.

Return to the spot where you met him at Jagged Peak to get his gear.

Dane’s Set Dane’s Hat,

Dryleaf Robe,

Dryleaf Arm Wraps,

Dryleaf Cuissardes The hat is gained by defeating Dryleaf Dane. The rest of the gear is found near the Ruins of Unte, near a cliff you reach by going down the river.

Death Knight Set Death Knight Helm,

Death Knight Armor,

Death Knight Gauntlets,

Death Knight Greaves Found on a corpse in the Darklight Catacombs dungeon.

Divine Beast Set Divine Beast Helm,

Divine Beast Warrior Armor Dropped by the Divine Beast Warriors fought in Enir Illim. These can be difficult to face, but they spawn near Sites of Grace.

Divine Bird Set Divine Bird Helm

Divine Bird Warrior Armor,

Divine Bird Warrior Gauntlets,

Divine Bird Warrior Greaves Dropped by Divine Bird Warriors in the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. These are powerful foes, but they spawn near Sites of Grace.

Fire Knight Set Fire Knight Helm,

Fire Knight Armor,

Fire Knight Gauntlets,

Fire Knight Greaves Dropped by the Fire Knight enemies you face in the Shadow Keep, especially in the Specimen Storehouse and nearby areas.

Freyja’s Set Freyja’s Helm,

Freyja’s Armor,

Freyja’s Gauntlets,

Freyja’s Greaves Dropped by Redmane Freyja, an NPC who you’ll encounter across the overworld and who can be an ally in the Divine Beast Dancing Lion fight.

Gauis’s Set Gauis’s Helm,

Gauis’s Armor,

Gauis’s Gauntlets,

Gauis’s Greaves Everything except the Greaves is dropped by Commander Gauis.

The Greaves are dropped by the wolf rider enemies after Gauis’ area, beyond the Back Gate of the Shadow Keep.

Gravebird Set Gravebird Helm,

Gravebird Armor,

Gravebird Bracelets,

Gravebird Anklets The Helm is found by jumping off the lift onto a ledge near the Spiral Rise Site of Grace.

The Armor is found in the Gravesite Plain region. Head to the west and seek out four states of Gravebirds, three of which will attack you. The gear is here.

The Bracelets are found on a corpse near Igon (the wounded man), south of the Castle Front Site of Grace.

The Anklets are found north of the Moorth Ruins in a poison swamp with Gravebirds.

Gravebird Blaquill Armor Works with Gravebird Set Near a statue north of the Temple Town Ruins Site of Grace, surrounded by Gravebirds.

Greatjar Not part of a set Found in Belurat Gaol. Can be found past a jar jumping puzzle that involves descending to a lower area. It’s found near the boss chamber.

High Priest Set High Priest Hat,

High Priest Robe,

High Priest Gloves,

High Priest Undergarments After you’ve defeated Metyr, Mother of Fingers, you must travel to the Cathedral of Manus Metyr and interact with the throne. This will spawn the Count Ymir, Mother of Fingers boss. Defeat them and they will drop this set.

Horned Warrior Set Horned Warrior Helm

Horned Warrior Armor

Horned Warrior Gauntlets

Horned Warrior Greaves Dropped by Horned Warriors in Belurat.

Hornsent Set Caterpillar Mask,

Braided Cord Rope,

Braided Arm Wraps Found as part of Hornsent’s quest. He is first encountered with Freyja at the start of Shadow of the Erdtree.

Igon’s Set Igon’s Helm,

Igon’s Armor,

Igon’s Gauntlets,

Igon’s Loincloth Complete Igon’s questline, which kicks off with defeating a Jagged Peak Drake and summoning him during the Bayle the Dread boss fight.

Return to the spot where you met him at Jagged Peak to get his gear.

Iron Rivet Set Fang Helm,

Pelt of Ralva,

Iron Rivet Armor,

Iron Rivet Gauntlets,

Iron Rivet Greaves There’s a corpse guarded by multiple Runebears near Rauh Base that carries this gear.

Highland Warrior Set Leather Headband,

Glorified Attire,

Leather Arm Wraps,

Leather Leg Wraps There’s a corpse guarded by mulitple Runebears near Rauh Base that carries this gear.

Messmer’s Set Messmer’s Helm,

Messmer’s Armor,

Messmer’s Gauntlets,

Messmer’s Greaves Defeat Messmer the Impaler to earn his Remembrance. You can then purchase the set from Roundtable Hold.

Mesmmer Soldier Set Mesmmer Soldier Helm, Mesmmer Soldier Armor, Mesmmer Soldier Greaves, Mesmmer Soldier Gauntlet The Messmer Soldier Set needs to be farmed from individual soldiers. Luckily, it’s not hard to find willing bodies that will give up this gear.

Simply head southeast from the Castle Front Site of Grace, and you’ll find an encampment filled with soldiers to kill who will drop the set.

Night Set Helm of Night,

Armor of Night,

Gauntlets of Night,

Greaves of Night Use the switches to raise the pots in Bonny Gaol. The Night Set is found on the top floor.

Oathseeker Knight Set Oathseeker Knight Helm,

Oathseeker Knight Armor,

Oathseeker Knight Gauntlets,

Oathseeker Knight Greaves This set is found on a corpse outside of the Benediction Church, which can be located southwest of the Gravesite Plain.

Rakshasa Set Rakshasa Helm,

Rakshasa Armor,

Rakshasa Gauntlets,

Rakshasa Greaves Travel to the Eastern Nameless Mausuleum in the valley beneath Bonney Village in Scadu Atlus. Enter the building and defeat Rakshasa to unlock his gear.

Rellana’s Set Rellana’s Helm,

Rellana’s Armor,

Rellana’s Gloves,

Rellana’s Greaves Defeat Rellana, Twin Moon Knight to earn her Remembrance. You can then purchase the set from Roundtable Hold.

Salza’s Hood Not part of a set Find the West Rampart Site of Grace in Shadow Keep. Here, there’s a massive drawbridge guarded by giant bats and a Fire Knight. The Fire Knight will spam the Rain of Fire spell as you approach, so use the structures above the bridge to protect yourself and heal when necessary.

Once you catch up to the Fire Knight, defeat them to earn this hood.

Shadow Militiaman Set Shadow Militiaman Helm,

Shadow Militiaman Armor,

Shadow Militiaman Gauntlets,

Shadow Militiaman Greaves These scythe-wielding jerks can be found all over the Shadow Keep and will drop the Shadow Militiaman set.

The best way to farm them is to beat Golden Hippotomus and unlock its Site of Grace, continue through the dungeon until you unlock the double doors that lead back to the Site of Grace, as they linger in the corridor behind the double doors.

Solitude Set Helm of Solitude,

Armor of Solitude,

Gauntlets of Solitude,

Greaves of Solitude At the start of the DLC you’ll find Western Nameless Mauseleum which is northwest of the Gravesite Plain Site of Grace.

Enter the building and defeat the Blackgoal Knight to get the Solitude Set. Bear in mind that he’s an incredibly powerful and aggresive for during the early game in Shadow of the Erdtee.

Thiollier Set Thiollier’s Mask,

Thiollier’s Garb,

Thiollier’s Gloves,

Thiollier’s Trousers Defeat the Putresecant Knight in the Stone Coffin Fissue dungeon and communicate with St. Trina (the flower-possessed woman after the boss fight.) You will find Thiollier near the Gravesite Plain next to Pillar Path Cross and can tell him to visit St. Trina.

Find them in the dungeon and keep drinking St. Trina’s nectar (and dying) four times. Speak to Thiollier and say “Pass on St. Trina’s words”, followed by “Try to pass on St. Trina’s words again.”

This will start a boss fight with Thiollier. Defeat him to earn his set.

Verdigris Set Verdigris Helm,

Verdigris Armor,

Verdigris Gauntlets,

Verdigris Greaves Moore is the NPC merchant you meet at the start of Shadow of the Erdtree. Kill him to earn his set.