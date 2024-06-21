All Map Fragment locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree will take players to a location called the Shadow Lands. Just like the base game, you need to unlock its Map by collecting Map Fragments. Here are all the Map Fragment locations in Shadow of the Erdtree.

The Map is one of the biggest tools in your possession in Elden Ring as it helps with navigation. However, in the beginning, the Map is dark and it is quite easy to get lost. As such, you need to collect Map Fragments to reveal the various roads and buildings on the Map to make navigation easier.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree also features Map Fragments that function similarly to the base game. There are a total of five Map Fragments you can collect and that will open up the entire Shadow Lands for you.

Here is the location of every Map Fragment in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco The Land of Shadow awaits.

Location of every Map Fragment in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Gravesite Plain

FromSoftware Gravesite Plains Map Fragment in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

This is the first major area you will encounter in Shadow of the Erdtree after touching Miquella’s cocoon. Once you enter the Shadow Lands, run northeast and you will notice the familiar stele from the base game in the middle of a field. Approach it and pick up the item to receive the Map Fragment for Gravesite Plain.

Scadu Altus

FromSoftware Scadu Altus Map Fragment in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Similar to Gravesite Plain, this Map Fragment is also very straightforward to collect. First, you need to make your way to Scadu Altus through Castle Ensis.

Once you reach the location, look for the Highroad Cross Site of Grace. From here, move northeast and you will notice the stele with the Scadu Altus Map Fragment.

Rauh Ruins

FromSoftware Rauh Ruins Map Fragment in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

If you want to collect this Map Fragment, you need to first make your way to Scadu Altus. However, there is a way to get it without facing any bosses. All you need to do is make your way to the Spiritspring below the Fort of Reprimand.

First, reach the Moorth Ruins Site of Grace in Scadu Altus. From here, move northeast until you reach a hidden cave. Follow the path all the way to the Ancient Ruins base. Once you reach this location, follow along the canyon and you will notice the stele near the Temple Town Ruins.

Southern Shore

FromSoftware Southern Shore Map Fragment in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

This Map Fragment can also be collected very early in the game, provided you are ready for a really long journey. First, you need to cross the Ellac Bridge and move south. From here, follow the route to the Ellac River.

If you keep moving south, you will eventually reach the Cerulean Coast. Upon reaching this location, you will notice the stele to the northwest of the Cerulean Coast Site of Grace.

Abyssal Woods

FromSoftware Abyssal Woods Map Fragment in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

This is the final area that you come across as far as the Map is concerned in Shadow of the Erdtree. First, you need to make your way to the Shadow Keep. You need to find a hidden Stone Coffin and get inside it.

This will teleport you to the Castle Watering Hole. From here, proceed south and make your way through the Darklight Catacombs. Once you come out of it, you will have reached the Abyssal Woods.

You can locate the stele with the Map Fragment right outside the Abandoned Church in the opening section of Abyssal Woods.