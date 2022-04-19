All buffs & nerfs in Elden Ring update 1.04: Colossal weapons, Sorceries, Weapon Skills, more

The Elden Ring 1.04 update has buffed a number of popular weapon types like Colossal Swords, while also helping Sorceries that have been underperforming. Find out if any of the best Elden Ring builds have been impacted.

The Elden Ring 1.04 update has brought a huge amount of balance changes to the game’s weapons and Sorceries. Just like previous patches, FromSoftware has buffed and nerfed a variety of weapons and spells. Not only does this update significantly impact the best Elden Ring builds, but it should also help make others shine in the meta.

While Colossal Swords received some of the biggest buffs in the 1.04 update, magic users also received a helping hand. In fact, it seems that the developers have improved a lot of Sorceries to help create a more versatile environment. So, before you go making your next Elden Ring build, be sure to check out all the buffs and nerfs below.

All Elden Ring 1.04 buffs and nerfs

All of these changes have been confirmed by the official Elden Ring 1.04 patch notes. Further balance changes will likely happen in the weeks and months to come, so don’t be too disheartened if a certain weapon or Sorcery has not been buffed or nerfed.

Colossal weapon buffs

Colossal weapons received some significant buffs, which are all tailored around making them more viable. One of the biggest complaints surrounding this weapon type is how sluggish it is.

This obviously makes it a lot harder to dish out attacks against Elden Ring’s faster enemies. Well, the developers have now increased Colosall Swords/weapons attack speed and lowered their recovery speed. You can see the full list of buffs below:

Increased Colossal Swords/Colossal weapons attack speed and lowered their recovery time. Jump attack not included.

Increased the two-handed attack damage of Colossal Swords/Colossal Weapons. Jump attack not included.

Increased physical block rate and guard boost of the Colossal Sword, Colossal Weapons, Great Sword, Great Hammer, Great Axe, Great Spear, and Halberd weapon classes.

Increased the damage of Grafted Blade Greatsword.

Increased the damage of Devourer’s Scepter.

Elden Ring Sorcery buffs

Following on from the Sorcery buffs in 1.03, FromSoftware has now increased the cast speed, decreased recovery time, and even lowered the FP consumption of a number of spells.

This will help make magic builds more viable in PvP and during the early game, where Tarnished don’t have access to an abundance of Cerulean Tears.

Additionally, the added duration and reduction in recovery time also help provide magic users with a lot more options when it comes to experimenting with builds. All the Elden Ring Sorcery buffs can be seen below:

Sorcery/Incantation

Crystal Barrage – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Gavel of Haima – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemies’ attack while casting.

Shatter Earth – Increased cast speed and decrease recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemies’ attack while casting.

Rock Blaster – Decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemies’ attack while casting.

Thop’s Barrier – Increased area of effect and slightly increase effect duration.

Rennala’s Full Moon – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Ranni’s Dark Moon – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Carian Greatsword – Increased cast speed at lower dexterity.

Magma Shot – Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed.

Roiling Magma – Increased cast speed and decreased time until magma explodes.

Gelmir’s Fury – Slightly decreased the random nature of projectile’s range and increased the damage of lava pool. Increased the hitbox.

Rykard’s Rancor – Decreased FP cost.

Oracle Bubbles – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Great Oracular Bubble – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Briars of Sin – Decreased recovery time. Increased blood loss buildup on enemy.

Briars of Punishment – Decreased recovery time. Increased blood loss buildup on enemy.

Explosive Ghostflame – Decreased FP cost and recovery time.

Tibia’s Summon – Increased damage and cast speed.

Aspects of the Crucible: Tail – Decreased FP and Stamina cost.

Aspects of the Crucible: Horns – Decreased FP and Stamina cost, Increase cast speed. Increased the distance traveled when not charged and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch when charged.

Elden Stars – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Black Blade – Decreased Stamina consumption and decreased recovery time.

Discus of Light – Decreased FP cost. Increased damage and cast speed.

Triple Rings of Light – Increased damage.

Radagon’s Rings of Light – Decreased FP cost. Increased damage and cast speed. Decreased recovery time.

Lightning Strike – Decreased Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Honed Bolt – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Spear – Decreased FP and Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemy attacks while casting.

Ancient Dragons’ Lightning Strike – Decreased recovery time.

Lansseax’s Glaive – Decreased FP and Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemy attacks while casting.

Fortissax’s Lightning Spear – Decreased FP and Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to withstand enemy attack while casting more easily.

Frozen Lightning Spear – Decreased Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemy attack while casting.

Death Lightning – Decreased FP cost, Increased the duration of death-accumulating smoke.

O, Flame! – Increased damage.

Giantsflame Take Thee – Decreased Stamina Cost.

Flame of the Fell God – Decreased FP cost and increased damage.

Whirl, O Flame! – Increased damage, decreased recovery time.

Burn, O Flame! – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Black Flame – Increase damage and the spell can break enemy’s guard more easily.

Scouring Black Flame – Decreased FP cost and recovery time. Increased attack range and area of effect.

Black Flame Ritual – Reduced FP cost and increased damage.

Gurranq’s Beast Claw – Increased damage and decreased recovery time.

Bloodflame Talons – Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed. Decreased recovery time.

Bloodboon – Increased damage. Increased cast speed and decreased effect start-up time, decreased recovery time.

Pest Threads – Decreased Stamina cost.

Scarlet Aeonia – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Allows caster to more easily withstand enemy attacks while casting.

Unendurable Frenzy – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Decreased the random nature of projectile’s range and increased Madness buildup on enemies.

Inescapable Frenzy – Increased cast speed.

Placidusax’s Ruin – Decreased FP, Stamina cost and recovery time.

Dragonclaw – Decreased FP, Stamina cost and recovery time and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch when charged.

Dragonmaw – Decreased FP, stamina cost, recovery time and increased cast speed and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch when charged.

Greyoll’s Roar – Decreased FP, Stamina cost and recovery time.

Sorcery/Incantation buffs and nerfs

Adula’s Moonblade – Decreased the power of single cast and improved performance so that the blades and frost hit more consistently and continuously. Increased cast speed at lower dexterity.

Flame, Fall Upon Them – Decreased the damage of single cast and improved the performance so that it hits the enemy multiple times. Decreased FP cost.

Howl of Shabriri – Decreased the madness buildup on the enemy. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Sorcery/Incantation nerfs

Swarm of Flies – Decreased blood loss buildup on enemy.

The Flame of Frenzy – Decreased madness buildup on enemy.

Frenzied Burst – Decreased madness buildup on enemy.

Weapon Skill buffs

A number of Elden Ring’s weapon skills have been buffed, so be sure to check out any of the weapons below. After all, you may end up finding a new build that could be competitive in the game’s PvP.

Lion’s Claw – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Kick – Increased cast speed.

Hoarah Loux’s Earthshaker – Increased cast speed. Increased cast speed on follow up input, decreased recovery time.

Troll’s Roar – Decreased Stamina Cost. Increased cast speed on follow up input, increased distance traveled.

Giant Hunt – Decreased recovery time.

Storm Assault – Decreased recovery time.

Carian Greatsword – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Increased the damage when charged and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch.

Carian Grandeur – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Increased the damage when charge and made it easier to cause enemies to flinch.

Gravitas – Increased cast speed.

Flaming Strike – Increased the travel distance of a stepping cleave in a strong attack.

Black Flame Tornado – Added hitbox to weapon when spinning, and added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Lightning Slash – Increased cast speed. Added a hitbox to the stomp animation.

Sacred Blade – Increased cast speed.

Sacred Ring of Light – Increased cast speed.

Poisonous Mist – Increased cast speed.

Poison Moth Flight – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Ice Spear – Added a hitbox to the weapon’s spinning animation.

Chilling Mist – Increased cast speed.

Assassin’s Gambit – Increased cast speed.

Shield Bash – Increased cast speed.

Shield Crash – Decreased Stamina cost. Increased cast speed.

Blade of Gold – Decreased Stamina cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Blade of Death – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Golden Tempering – Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed. Increased effect duration.

Last Rites – Increased cast speed.

Mists of Slumber – Increased cast speed.

Eochaid’s Dancing Blade – Increased travel distance, added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Unblockable Blade – Increased cast speed with the weapon Coded Sword.

Alabaster Lords’ Pull – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Establish Order – Decreased recovery time and increased cast speed on follow up input. Increased damage. Made it easier to cause enemies to flinch.

Moonlight Greatsword – Decreased FP cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Increased the frost buildup effect during the skill duration.

Wave of Gold – Decreased FP cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Wolf’s Assault – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

The Queen’s Black Flame – Increased cast speed. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Dynast’s Finesse – Decreased Stamina cost.

Flowing Form – Decreased Stamina cost.

Death Flare – Increased cast speed.

Onyx Lord’s Repulsion – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Magma Guillotine – Decreased Stamina cost, Increased cast speed. Decreased recovery time on follow up input.

Cursed-Blood Slice – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Ice Lightning Sword – Increased cast speed. Added a hitbox to the stomp animation.

Rosus’ Summons – Decreased recovery time.

I Command Thee, Kneel! – Increased cast speed including follow up input. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Gold Breaker – Decreased FP cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Familial Rancor – Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Nebula – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time with the weapon Bastard’s Stars.

Regal Beastclaw – Increased cast speed.

Devourer of Worlds – Increased cast speed.

Regal Roar – Decreased recovery time.

Spearcall Ritual – Decreased recovery time.

Ancient Lightning Spear – Decreased FP cost and increased cast speed. Allows player to more easily withstand enemies’ attacks while casting.

Great-Serpent Hunt – Decreased recovery time and increased damage. Allows player to more easily withstand attacks from enemies.

Frenzyflame Thrust – Decreased FP cost, decreased recovery time. Decreased madness buildup on self.

Bloodboon Ritual – Increased cast speed.

Miquella’s Ring of Light – Increased cast speed.

Sea of Magma – Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Flame Dance – Decreased Stamina cost, decreased recovery time. Added a window to roll during the attack to cancel the animation.

Storm Kick – Decreased Stamina cost.

Bear Witness! – Increased cast speed.

Weapon Skill buffs and nerfs

Thundercloud Form – Decreased damage when not charged. Decreased FP cost. Increased cast speed and decreased recovery time.

Other balance changes

Decreased the scaling of status effect build-up from spells and incantations of Albinauric Staff and Dragon Communion Seal.

Decreased the effect of Greatshield Talisman for weapons with high block rate.

Shortened the length of the madness afflicted animation.

Lowered the speed of madness buildup recovery.

Slightly increased FP and Stamina growth rate at lower levels*

So, there you have it, every buff and nerf Elden Ring update 1.04. Make sure you check out our Elden Ring page for all the latest news and guides.

